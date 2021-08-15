Demon Slayer cosplayer breaks the internet as charming Nezuko Kamado

A skilled make-up artist named Jesserly transformed into Demon Slayer’s Nezuko Kamado for her first-ever non-original character cosplay, and the end result looked so good, it broke the internet.

Demon Slayer exploded in popularity after releasing in 2019, and the record-breaking success of Mugen Train took it to a whole new level.

As a result, cosplayers worldwide have graced us with incredible transformations into their favorite characters.

But while Mitsuri, Tanjiro, and Shinobu have proven to be popular choices, Nezuko is, by far, the most popular one in the scene.

Still, although new ones keep popping up left, right, and center, many of them take our breath away. And Jesserly’s piece did precisely that.

Jesserly is a brilliant make-up artist who loves using her talents to create and share original characters.

However, she decided to break the mold and give a non-original character cosplay a go by transforming into Nezuko Kamado.

Not only was the hair and outfit on point, but her craftsmanship with the make-up shines through and helps make the cosplay look even better than it already did. And the floral tattoo on her arm ties into it perfectly, too.

In a second shot, Jesserly gave fans a closer look at the outfit. It’s got everything from the pink kimono to the red and white checkered sash and trademark bamboo mouthpiece.

She didn’t miss a beat, which is no surprise given the quality of her original content.

More than a thousand people approved of her cosplay. A handful of users also left comments describing it as “lovely” and “outstanding.” One of them even paid their respects to the attention to detail in the make-up.

For the first attempt at a full non-original character cosplay, Jesserly hit the ball right out of the park and effectively broke the internet.

She deserves all the attention and praise she’s getting, and hopefully, we’ll see her dish up some more anime cosplays in the upcoming weeks and months.