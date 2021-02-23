Demon Slayer cosplayer braves the snow as phenomenal Nezuko Kamado

A talented Demon Slayer cosplayer braved the cold and posed as Nezuko Kamado on a rock surrounded by bamboo and snow, adding some nice scenery to her incredible transformation.

Demon Slayer is on its way to becoming one of the biggest anime of all time. But although it boasts all kinds of interesting characters, it’s hard to find one more captivating than Nezuko Kamado.

She used to be human. However, she was attacked and turned into a powerful demon by Muzan Kibutsuji, the series’s main antagonist. Fortunately, she managed to maintain a shred of humanity and refuses to consume human flesh and blood.

Nezuko’s interesting appearance is one of the main reasons why she’s a popular choice among cosplayers.

She wears a pink kimono, a brown robe, a red and white checkered sash, an orange waistband, pink sandals, and white socks wrapped in thick material.

However, her trademark items include a small pink ribbon in her hair and a bamboo mouthpiece, and her long-flowing hair and bright-pink eyes. We’ve seen many excellent cosplays in our time, but a cosplayer named aniicosplays has joined the ranks as one of the best.

“I had to take the rare chance to take cosplay photos in the snow during the last few days!” she wrote. “enju.cosplay gave me her Nezuko cosplay, and this small bamboo garden in the park by my home was perfect for the shoot!”

“The hairstyle is very unusual for me since I haven’t shown my forehead in years, so I felt really weird at first, but I got used to it. But I feel bad for Nezuko for having to walk around in those shoes, they’re really not made for the snow.”

Anii might have borrowed the outfit from a friend, but she nailed the hair and overall look. The costume is important, but it’s also how you wear it.

It’s fair to say she looks exactly how you’d imagine Nezuko would in real life.

Plus, the fact she’s surrounded by snow and bamboo makes it all-the-more believable, since they pop up quite a lot in the show.