Demon Slayer cosplayer braves the snow as phenomenal Nezuko Kamado

Published: 23/Feb/2021 7:49 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 7:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Nezuko Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @anniicosplays

Demon Slayer

A talented Demon Slayer cosplayer braved the cold and posed as Nezuko Kamado on a rock surrounded by bamboo and snow, adding some nice scenery to her incredible transformation.

Demon Slayer is on its way to becoming one of the biggest anime of all time. But although it boasts all kinds of interesting characters, it’s hard to find one more captivating than Nezuko Kamado.

She used to be human. However, she was attacked and turned into a powerful demon by Muzan Kibutsuji, the series’s main antagonist. Fortunately, she managed to maintain a shred of humanity and refuses to consume human flesh and blood.

Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Viz Media
Nezuko Kamado is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer.

Nezuko’s interesting appearance is one of the main reasons why she’s a popular choice among cosplayers.

She wears a pink kimono, a brown robe, a red and white checkered sash, an orange waistband, pink sandals, and white socks wrapped in thick material.

However, her trademark items include a small pink ribbon in her hair and a bamboo mouthpiece, and her long-flowing hair and bright-pink eyes. We’ve seen many excellent cosplays in our time, but a cosplayer named aniicosplays has joined the ranks as one of the best.

“I had to take the rare chance to take cosplay photos in the snow during the last few days!” she wrote. “enju.cosplay gave me her Nezuko cosplay, and this small bamboo garden in the park by my home was perfect for the shoot!”

“The hairstyle is very unusual for me since I haven’t shown my forehead in years, so I felt really weird at first, but I got used to it. But I feel bad for Nezuko for having to walk around in those shoes, they’re really not made for the snow.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by annii (@anniicosplays)

Anii might have borrowed the outfit from a friend, but she nailed the hair and overall look. The costume is important, but it’s also how you wear it.

It’s fair to say she looks exactly how you’d imagine Nezuko would in real life.

Plus, the fact she’s surrounded by snow and bamboo makes it all-the-more believable, since they pop up quite a lot in the show.

Cosplay

Best anime cosplays of February 2021: My Hero Academia, Naruto & more

Published: 22/Feb/2021 17:32

by Georgina Smith
Group of cosplayers and cosplayer characters next to text reding 'Best Anime Cosplays of the Month'
Instagram: lorentz_iwood, ottiemottie, pinya_reich / Studio Trigger / Bones

Share

Throughout February we’ve seen a host of cosplayers recreate their favorite characters from iconic animes such as My Hero Academia, Darling in the Franxx, Death Note, and more – but here are our top five.

With the huge array of vibrant and iconic characters that have come from the anime universe, it’s no wonder that so many cosplayers have had a go at recreating them, channeling inspiration from some topical shows, along with old favorites.

In the weird and wonderful world of anime, anything is possible, and that means that cosplayers have to get creative when emulating the intricate costumes originally portrayed in the classic anime art style.

But it’s safe to say that cosplayers have been doing a fantastic job of replicating these characters, pulling them off the screen into real-life, and we’ve selected some of our favorites from the past month.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Asuka Langley – keikocosplay

This anime set in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo is hugely popular among fans, and cosplayer keikocosplay did a fantastic job of breathing life into its protagonist, Asuka. From the long flowing auburn hair to the intricate bodysuit, every detail of the character was there.

In an incredible shot taken by bcwphoto, this cosplayer recreated an iconic scene from the show, and the gorgeous lighting combined with the perfect outfit made fans fall in love with this brilliant recreation.

Naruto: Kakashi Hatake – stylouz_cosplay

Naruto is undoubtedly one of the most iconic animes, and cosplayer stylouz_cosplay did the show justice with their take on fan-favorite character Kakashi Hatake. Posing in front of some stunning waterfall scenery in equally amazing photos taken by s.photography_b, this cosplayer embodies the character with a super detailed outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stylouz (@stylouz_cosplay)

The headband, the scar, and other key points of the look are all replicated, and this attention to detail definitely proves to be worth it, with the scenery and editing of the images making it look practically cinematic.

Kill la Kill: Ryuko Matoi – sanet.cosplay

Kill la Kill originally ran from 2013 to 2014, but despite its short run it has still remained very popular thanks to its memorable characters and story. Sanet.cosplay decided to recreate the main character of the series, Ryuko, and the results were fantastic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @sanet.cosplay

The cropped black top with the sailor-style collar and bow looked just like the original, topped with vibrant red and orange trims, and paired with the protective red gloves. Fans of the show loved this amazing Ryuko cosplay.

My Hero Academia: Himiko Toga – f.ukuro

Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia is a popular choice for cosplayers, but f.ukuro went one step further with her take on the character, by incorporating the cosplay into a TikTok. To the song Hayloft by Mother Mother, f.ukuro transformed into Toga, and the video is so good that it got over one million likes.

@f.ukuro

More of a full body view of Toga’s kit 👀✨

♬ Hayloft – Mother Mother

F.ukuro had Toga’s mannerisms down perfectly, not to mention the awesome outfit, which was a perfect blend of the character’s school uniform and her mechanical weaponry. The results of this brilliant cosplay had fans absolutely stunned.

Death Note: Misa Amane – thanatos_arts_official

Death Note remains a hugely popular anime thanks to its chilling plot and captivating characters, and it also consistently proves to be a popular choice of cosplay. Particularly the character Misa Amane – an aspiring model with a twisted past.

Thanotos_arts_official did an insanely good job of recreating the popular character in images taken by vonkoenigsmarck, keeping with Misa’s classic blonde pigtails, combined with the detailed black outfit and jewelry which makes her look just the part. In one picture she even holds a Death Note, the perfect finishing touch to an outstanding recreation.

February has been a great month for cosplay yet again, with some super talented creators producing fantastic recreations of fan-favorite characters – and there’s no doubt that the month to come will see even more outstanding work from the cosplay community.