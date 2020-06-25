Demon Slayer cosplayer becomes the Love Pillar as epic Mitsuri Kanroji

A Demon Slayer cosplayer went viral after becoming the real life Mitsuri Kanroji with her insanely accurate costume. The artist's incredible transformation into the the Love Pillar will leave fans in awe.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, as viewers from around the world connected with its dark themes, and stunning animation. The show follows the Kamado twins, who look to avenge their family after they had been killed by evil.

A talented cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on the series' popular heroine, Mitsuri Kanroji. Her depiction is so good, it's almost if the charming character has slashed her way out of the screen. The amazing costume will be sure to steal fans' hearts.

Demon Slayer cosplay brings Mitsuri to life

In the anime, the Demon Slayer Corps is home to the world's most powerful swordsmen. The organization's top fighters are called Pillars, and each of them can unleash incredible powers with their sword by controlling their breath. Representing Love is Mitsuri Kanroji.

Cosplayer 'tenevi_hagane' transformed into the heroine with the perfect costume. Photographer 'kalugina.photo' captured her posing as the the Love Pillar, as she puts on one of the character's iconic green and blue knee-high socks.

Tenevi absolutely nailed Mitsuri's quirky look, and captured her pink hair, which has highlights of green on her braids and bangs. The artist re-created the Demon Slayer swordsman's striking gaze, and even included the two dots that sit below her eyes.

In another shot posted on Instagram, the cosplayer gave viewers a full glimpse at how detailed her outfit is. In the show, Kanroji wears her black Demon Slayer Corps uniform open, and has gold buttons that line the left side of her attire.

Tenevi also framed the costume with the anime heroine's white and silver belt. In what could easily be easily be mistaken for a scene from the show, she looks on as her white kimono drapes over her shoulders.

Demon Slayer originally made its debut as a manga in 2016, published as a story in the popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. However, the series became a worldwide phenomena with its anime adaption by studio Ufotable.

Fans still reeling from the show's epic first arc are in luck. Tanjiro and Nezuko's story continues in October with the release of the theatrical film Mugen Train. The project will bridge the gap between seasons one and two.

For everything we know about the upcoming movie, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up in time can watch all episodes on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.