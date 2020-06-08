Demon Slayer cosplayer battles with butterflies as Shinobu Kocho

A Demon Slayer cosplayer shared her jaw-dropping take on Shinobu Kocho. The talented artist became the real life version of the Insect Pillar with some enchanting photos that will leave fans in awe.

Demon Slayer bursted on to the anime scene with its epic debut in 2019. Viewers were hooked by the series' insane animation and brutally dark story about the Kamado siblings' quest to avenge their murdered family.

A skilled cosplay artist brought one of the show's most fiercest characters to life with a perfect re-creation of Shinobu Kocho. Her incredible depiction is so good, it's almost as if the swordsman has sliced her way out of the screen.

Advertisement

Cosplayer brings Demon Slayer's Shinobu to life

In the series, the world's top swordsmen belong to Demon Slayer corps – an organization dedicated to hunting down evil creatures. The most powerful fighters in the group are called Pillars, and Shinobu represents the Insect.

Read More: Pokemon cosplayer fights her way to victory as Gym Leader Bea



Cosplayer 'mayumireena' transformed into the fierce heroine, and wowed with her incredibly faithful depiction. Photographer 'picnic_photogroovy' captured the artist posing in the Demon Slayer character's uniform.

Advertisement

Mayumi absolutely nailed the character's look, re-creating Shinobu's purple streaked hair with the butterfly headpiece on the top. Holding up a prop insect on her finger, she truly becomes the real-life version of the Pillar.

Viewers are given a glimpse of how detailed her costume is in another shot, where the artist balances the butterfly on her hand. Her flowing white patterned kimono perfectly mirrors the one in the show, even including its multi-colored sleeves.

Advertisement

As if that wasn't impressive enough, the cosplayer revealed that her outfit has layers, and underneath her signature outerwear is the character's black Demon Corps uniform which sports a massive symbol on the back. According to Mayumi, she had help from dokidokicosplay with the stellar costume.

After its explosive debut, fans of the series were left wanting more. Viewers are in luck, as Demon Slayer is getting a theatrical film called Mugen Train in October, which bridges the gap between Season 1 and 2.

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer shares chilling take on Nezuko



For everything we know about the upcoming film, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up in time for the epic release.can watch the show in its entirety on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.