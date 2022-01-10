Demon Slayer cosplayer basks in sunlight as resilient Nezuko Kamado

Unlike other demons in Demon Slayer, Nezuko Kamado is immune to sunlight, and a brilliant cosplayer named Mangoe used it to make her true-to-life transformation look even more impressive.

Nezuko is the only demon in Demon Slayer who is immune to sunlight. It’s a power that she develops throughout the series even though it’s supposed to be an impossible feat, even for the Demon King himself.

It’s one of many qualities that makes her a formidable force. She also has immense strength, regeneration, pyrokinesis, the ability to alter the size of her body, and more.

The combination of those qualities and her quirky appearance has seen her become a smash-hit in the cosplay community.

Mangoe, also known as mangoecos on Instagram, played into Nezuko’s sunlight immunity perfectly to make her stunning take on the character look even better.

She struck an adorable pose while immersed in some natural scenery. The sun can be seen setting in the background, with beams of light trickling in through the gaps in the trees.

Not only does it add a unique charm and ambiance to the photo, but it also highlights the quality of the cosplay itself. The hair, eyes, bamboo mouthpiece, pink kimono, leg guards, socks, and sandals all look fantastic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mangoe 🧿 (@mangoecos)

Mangoe has set the bar high when it comes to dishing up quality cosplays.

She’s done everything from My Hero Academia’s Nejire Hado and Mt. Lady to Jujutsu Kaizen’s Maki Zenin and more. Shinobu Kocho got some love, too.

We can’t wait to see what she’s got planned next.