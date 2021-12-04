 Demon Slayer cosplayer awakens true form as spectacular Nezuko Kamado - Dexerto
Demon Slayer cosplayer awakens true form as spectacular Nezuko Kamado

Published: 4/Dec/2021 7:55 Updated: 4/Dec/2021 7:41

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Instagram: @min_mmu / Viz Media

Demon Slayer

Min, an amazing cosplayer with dozens of spectacular transformations under her belt, showed fans a glimpse of her wild side by turning into Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer Season 2 finally kicks off on December 5, more than two years since the first season ended.

Fans did enjoy the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie, which was also re-capped in the first handful of Season 2 episodes. However, they can’t wait to feast their eyes on new content.

To add to the excitement, a cosplayer named Min, also known as min_mmu on Instagram, celebrated in style by transforming into Nezuko Kamado, the beloved deuteragonist of the show.

Ufotable / Crunchyroll
The cursed heroine is one of the main characters in Demon Slayer.

Min’s cosplay has got it all, from Nezuko’s long flowing black and wavy hair with orange-colored tips to the iconic leaf-patterned pink kimono covered in a dark brown robe, the red and white sash, the bamboo muzzle, and more.

If the cosplay itself wasn’t amazing enough, she also struck a curious pose in some natural scenery. Not only does it add to the overall charm, but it also makes it look like we’re seeing the character in a scene from the show.

It’s not the first time we’ve been impressed by Min’s work. In October 2021, she stunned us with a charming take on Froppy from My Hero Academia.

Now, she’s done it again, and this time, she really made a statement with how good it turned out. We can’t wait to see what she’s got planned next.

