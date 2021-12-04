Demon Slayer cosplayer awakens true form as spectacular Nezuko Kamado

Min, an amazing cosplayer with dozens of spectacular transformations under her belt, showed fans a glimpse of her wild side by turning into Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer Season 2 finally kicks off on December 5, more than two years since the first season ended.

Fans did enjoy the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie, which was also re-capped in the first handful of Season 2 episodes. However, they can’t wait to feast their eyes on new content.

To add to the excitement, a cosplayer named Min, also known as min_mmu on Instagram, celebrated in style by transforming into Nezuko Kamado, the beloved deuteragonist of the show.

Advertisement

Min’s cosplay has got it all, from Nezuko’s long flowing black and wavy hair with orange-colored tips to the iconic leaf-patterned pink kimono covered in a dark brown robe, the red and white sash, the bamboo muzzle, and more.

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer takes flight as Shinobu Kocho

If the cosplay itself wasn’t amazing enough, she also struck a curious pose in some natural scenery. Not only does it add to the overall charm, but it also makes it look like we’re seeing the character in a scene from the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by •°.✦ MIN ✦.°• (@min_mmu)

It’s not the first time we’ve been impressed by Min’s work. In October 2021, she stunned us with a charming take on Froppy from My Hero Academia.

Advertisement

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer looks charming as Mitsuri Kanroji

Now, she’s done it again, and this time, she really made a statement with how good it turned out. We can’t wait to see what she’s got planned next.