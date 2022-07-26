Viral Demon Slayer cosplayer mesmerizes fans as Tanjiro

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

A TikToker and Cosplayer brought Tanjiro Kamado to life in Demon Slayer-inspired cosplay that comes complete with an incredible kitsune mask.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba began as a manga series written and drawn by Koyoharu Gotouge. In addition to counting among the best-selling manga of all time, Demon Slayer has enjoyed success in other mediums.

A popular anime series hit the airwaves in 2019. It’s also received a couple of movie adaptations and an interactive adventure, the latter of which launched across PC and consoles in late 2021.

Suffice it to say, Demon Slayer’s popularity knows no bounds. And the cosplay community continues to demonstrate as much.

Demon Slayer cosplay breathes life into Tanjiro Kamado

Sega Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Cosplayer Tayō recently went viral on TikTok for their incredible Tanjiro Kamado cosplay. Notably, Tayō dons Tanjiro’s iconic black and green patterned kimono.

The character’s messy black and burgundy hair also factors into the overall look. And the stylized kitsune mask associated with Demon Slayer tops it all off wonderfully.

At the time of writing, the clip where Tayō showcases their Demon Slayer cosplay has amassed an astounding 7.3 million views and 1.7 million likes.

Judging by the top comments, most agree the cosplay is nothing short of stunning. Some have even dubbed it the best Tanjiro cosplay yet.

Tayō has previously cosplayed as several other beloved anime icons, including Death Note’s Light Yagami, several My Hero Academia characters, and Obito Uchiha of Naruto fame.

Of course, countless other cosplayers regularly make the rounds online for their impressive recreations of Demon Slayer cosplay. Instagram user Momokun went above and beyond with her Shinobu Kocho costume earlier this year, for example.

Faritio’s awe-inspiring Nezuko Kamado cosplay took the internet by storm several months ago, as well.