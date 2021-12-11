Demon Slayer cosplayer unleashes inner demon as striking Nezuko Kamado

Italian cosplayer Caterina Rocchi, also known as mochichuu on Instagram, has Demon Slayer fans going wild with her mesmerizing take on beloved deuteragonist Nezuko Kamado.

Demon Slayer Season 2 is finally underway again after a grueling two-year wait. Fans are thrilled to see their favorite characters back in action, including Nezuko Kamado, who will play a pivotal role in the story once again.

Nezuko is the third-most popular character in the show based on how many favorites she’s received on MyAnimeList. That ties into how often she crops up in the cosplay scene compared to other characters, too.

Mochichuu is a phenomenal cosplayer we’ve covered in the past. She dished up some fantastic transformations into Genshin Impact’s Hu Tao and Klee. Now she’s had a crack at Nezuko, which turned out great.

Not only did she capture every little detail from head to toe, but she also pulled off the look in an environment that looked exactly like a scene from the show. “I miss Nezuko a lot, so here’s my baby again!” she said

Given how many Nezuko cosplays are floating around on the internet, the bar for standout pieces is set high.

However, Caterina hit the ball right out of the park with this one. Demon Slayer fans can’t get enough of it, and neither can her fans.