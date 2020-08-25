Demon Slayer cosplay breathes life into awesome Kanao Tsuyuri

A talented Demon Slayer fan has shown off their incredible take on one of anime's most interesting characters with a perfect take on Kanao Tsuyuri.

Demon Slayer has quickly become one of the most popular animes in the world following its 2019 debut, capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide with the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young man whose family is murdered by demons, and his sister then turned into one.

Advertisement

Determined to get revenge on the creatures who have ruined his family, and desperate for a way to turn Nezuko back into human form, Kamado joins the Demon Slayers in an attempt to wipe them out once and for all. Along the way, he meets a host of interesting and exciting characters like Kanae and Sinobu Kocho, and their shy adopted sister Kanao Tsuyuri.

Kanao's most recognizable personality trait is her shyness, and constantly finds herself unable to make decisions by herself, looking to her sisters to help her when the pressure is on. To help her, Kanae gave her a coin to flip, quickly becoming her trademark, allowing the universe to decide her next move. While she may be shy though, don't be fulled into thinking she isn't dangerous, and can more than hold her own when battle commences.

Advertisement

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer uses gravity to fight foes as Ochako Uraraka

The Demon Slayer wears the characteristic robes that define those who pursue the evil creatures, originally wearing a purple version of the dress before switching to the classic black, sporting her black hair tied into a ponytail, with a straight fringe and two strands falling either side of her face.

Cosplayer 'miunalie' captured the character perfectly, complete with the butterfly pin in the perfectly styled hair, and Kanao's sword, ready to smite down any Demons who may cross her path. This incredible cosplay is so good, it looks like it was lifted straight out of the show, and is surely one of the best Demon Slayer cosplays we've ever seen.

Demon Slayer became a smash hit worldwide, but Ufotable has yet to announce when the second season of the anime will release, with fans left anxiously waiting for the next chapter in the story.

Advertisement

There is some good news for those desperate for more Demon Slayer tales, as a special movie titled "Mugen Train" will release in Japan in October 2020, which will act as a bridge between Season 1 and 2.