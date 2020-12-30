Logo
Cosplay

Death Note cosplayer brings Misa Amane back to life in perfect style

Published: 30/Dec/2020 14:34

by Daniel Megarry
Death Note Misa Amane cosplay
Madhouse / @hotheadgingerbread

Share

Death Note

A talented Death Note fan has brought Misa Amane back to life with her incredible cosplay of the fan-favorite character.

Death Note’s anime adaptation originally ran from 2006 to 2007, but it remains incredibly popular to this day, with many newcomers still discovering the critically-acclaimed story for the first time.

Based on the manga by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, the show tells the story of Light Yagami, a young student who discovers a notebook that can kill anyone by writing their name in it. He attempts to rid the world of evil while evading the detective known as ‘L’.

Three Death Note characters in promo shot
Madhouse
Death Note remains popular despite originally airing in 2006.

Aside from the warring duo of Light and L, one of the most popular characters from the series is Misa Amane, a wannabe model who harbors not only an intense crush on Light, but a dark secret of her own as well.

Misa has been a staple of the cosplay scene for years, and it’s easy to see why; her look is instantly recognizable for fans of Death Note, and it takes inspiration from the popular Gothic Lolita style.

Misa Amane holds up a pointer finger in a still from Death Note.
Viz Media
Death Note’s Misa Amane has become an iconic character for casual fans and cosplayers alike.

One talented cosplayer who goes by pheonix-26 on Reddit has shared her own take on the iconic Death Note character, and it’s getting plenty of love from fans of the series and beyond.

She wears Misa’s signature lace gloves and black bodice, and accessorizes with a heavy choker and delicate chains with a cross pendant. Her makeup is spot-on, perfectly emulating the soft and wide-eyed look of the character.

The cosplay is completed with a single red apple, which is the original symbol of sin and a motif of the Death Note franchise that appears several times throughout the anime.

[self] Misa Amane cosplay from Death Note from cosplay

Fans of the show offered their praise for phoenix-26 on the Cosplay subreddit, with many complimenting her makeup skills and the wig, which is all incredibly accurate to Misa’s appearance in the anime.

“What an excellent cosplay of Misa! And surprised to see the Death Note fandom still up and about,” wrote one fan, while another added: “Woah you look great! Your wig and make-up are perfection!”

There have been plenty of Death Note cosplays over the years, but this is definitely one of our favorites. You can also check out more of the cosplayer’s work on their Instagram page.

Anime

When is My Hero Academia Season 5 coming out? Release date, plot, trailer

Published: 30/Dec/2020 10:14 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 11:07

by Brent Koepp
Bones / Funimation

Share

My Hero Academia

With My Hero Academia’s fifth season finally being confirmed, all eyes are on the continuation of the story. Here is everything we know so far about Izuku Midoriya’s next adventure, with the Season 5 start date now confirmed.

Ever since its 2016 debut, My Hero Academia has turned the anime world on its head. Its story about a high school that trains students with superpowers called ‘quirks’ has become a cultural phenomenon.

It was confirmed on April 2 that new episodes are going to be worked on, right as Season 4 is coming to an end. Here is everything we know about MHA’s epic return.

Bones / Funimation
The class of 1-A will make their return in Season 5.

My Hero Academia Season 5 release date

On April 1, scans from the popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine made their way online. In issue #19, we got confirmation that Season 5 was in the works.

On December 29, we finally got confirmation of when the fifth season of MHA will start: March 27, 2021.

On top of this, the creators also confirmed that the third movie will release in the summer of 2021, writing: “5th season of TV anime starts broadcasting on March 27 (Saturday) & 3rd movie releases in summer!”

What is Season 5’s plot?

Without getting into spoilers, the next season will mainly cover the Joint Training Arc. In the manga, the story runs from chapters 194 to 217. Although given it’s an adaption, multiple chapters might be covered in single episodes.

In the arc, classes 1-A and 1-B have to compete against each other in a Joint Training Battle. We also see the return of Hitoshi Shinso’s quest to enter the hero course, as the exercise serves as his evaluation.

It’s likely that the next season also dips its toes into the Meta Liberation Army Arc, which includes the wildly popular “My Villain Academia” chapter.

My Hero Academia Season 5 trailer

The first official trailer for Season 5 of My Hero Academia was released on October 3, 2020. A second trailer debuted on December 19, 2020, which you can watch below.

The trailer doesn’t give too much away in terms of plot details or spoilers, but it’s filled to the brim with epic action sequences, suggesting that Season 5 will be a must-watch for fans of the anime.

Make sure you tune in to My Hero Academia Season 5 when it begins on March 27, 2021.