Death Note cosplayer brings Misa Amane back to life in perfect style

A talented Death Note fan has brought Misa Amane back to life with her incredible cosplay of the fan-favorite character.

Death Note’s anime adaptation originally ran from 2006 to 2007, but it remains incredibly popular to this day, with many newcomers still discovering the critically-acclaimed story for the first time.

Based on the manga by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, the show tells the story of Light Yagami, a young student who discovers a notebook that can kill anyone by writing their name in it. He attempts to rid the world of evil while evading the detective known as ‘L’.

Aside from the warring duo of Light and L, one of the most popular characters from the series is Misa Amane, a wannabe model who harbors not only an intense crush on Light, but a dark secret of her own as well.

Misa has been a staple of the cosplay scene for years, and it’s easy to see why; her look is instantly recognizable for fans of Death Note, and it takes inspiration from the popular Gothic Lolita style.

One talented cosplayer who goes by pheonix-26 on Reddit has shared her own take on the iconic Death Note character, and it’s getting plenty of love from fans of the series and beyond.

She wears Misa’s signature lace gloves and black bodice, and accessorizes with a heavy choker and delicate chains with a cross pendant. Her makeup is spot-on, perfectly emulating the soft and wide-eyed look of the character.

The cosplay is completed with a single red apple, which is the original symbol of sin and a motif of the Death Note franchise that appears several times throughout the anime.

Fans of the show offered their praise for phoenix-26 on the Cosplay subreddit, with many complimenting her makeup skills and the wig, which is all incredibly accurate to Misa’s appearance in the anime.

“What an excellent cosplay of Misa! And surprised to see the Death Note fandom still up and about,” wrote one fan, while another added: “Woah you look great! Your wig and make-up are perfection!”

There have been plenty of Death Note cosplays over the years, but this is definitely one of our favorites. You can also check out more of the cosplayer’s work on their Instagram page.