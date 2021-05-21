Darling in the Franxx cosplayer takes on Klaxosaurs as Zero Two - Dexerto

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer brought the anime to life with her jaw-dropping take on Studio Trigger protagonist Zero Two.

In 2018, Studio Trigger and CloverWorks joint project Darling in the Franxx took the anime world by storm. Viewers couldn’t get enough of its thrilling mix of the mecha and romance genres.

A cosplayer celebrated her love for the show’s lead heroine, Zero Two, by transforming into her with a mind-blowing outfit. Her perfect depiction of the character will leave fans in awe.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer wows as real-life Zero Two

While the series revolves around protagonist Hiro, Zero Two quickly steals the show with her enigmatic personality. She is so beloved, she has already become one of the most modern popular characters in modern anime.

Talented cosplayer ‘jazmine_leija’ brought the heroine to life on Instagram with her insanely accurate costume. In an April 21 post, the artist posed in the character’s iconic red and white striped bodysuit while holding a lollipop.

Unlike many Zero Two cosplays, Jazmine’s bodysuit is incredibly faithful to the anime by being made out of a latex-like material. The mech suit is full of detail from her layered golden armbands to its shiny surface that really makes it pop.

In another shot posted to her social media, jazmine_leija also re-created the heroine’s signature red academy uniform. She faithfully mirrored the character’s flowing pink hair as she accurately depicts an iconic scene from the anime where Zero Two sits on the floor.

Even though it has exploded in popularity, there have been no talks about a second season so far – although the demand is clearly there. Despite only being introduced in 2018, fans continue to be obsessed with Zero Two.

Those looking to see what all the hype is about are in luck as Darling in the Franxx can now be watched in its entirety on popular anime streaming services Crunchyroll or Funimation.