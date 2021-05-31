Darling in the Franxx cosplayer suits up for battle as Zero Two - Dexerto

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing their jaw-dropping transformation into Zero Two.

Darling in the Franxx was the breakout anime of 2018 as viewers couldn’t get enough of its mix of the romance and mecha genre. The series was brought to life by CloverWorks and Studio Trigger.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the show’s lead protagonist Zero Two by portraying her with an insanely accurate costume. The artist’s incredible take gives fans a look at what the heroine would look like in real life.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer stuns as Zero Two

Ever since her debut in 2018, Zero Two has become a massive hit with viewers. The enigmatic protagonist is not only a standout in Darling in the Franxx, she has also become an anime icon.

Cosplayer Ayuu ‘ayuu_cosplay‘ celebrated the heroine by bringing her to life with their mind-blowing costume. In a series of posts on their Instagram, the artist posed for photographer ‘jakubmlecki.photo‘ while wearing the character’s iconic red and white bodysuit.

Unlike many cosplays of the character, Ayuu’s outfit is made of a latex-like material similar to the show. Even the signature white headband’s design is faithful to the series,m and includes two horns piercing through it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayuu (@ayuu_cosplay)

That isn’t the only outfit the cosplayer has depicted either. In another picture taken by ‘thepuddinsphoto‘, Ayuu wore the character’s academy uniform while mirroring a scene from the anime where Zero Two holds a lollipop in her hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayuu (@ayuu_cosplay)

Not only is this easily one of the best takes we’ve seen on Zero Two to date, ayuu_cosplay has even more photos of their costume on social media. If you want to check out recreations of other iconic moments from the anime, check out their Instagram here.

Despite making its debut in 2018, Darling in the Franxx is already considered a modern classic by many. Those interested in watching the show are in luck as the entire series is available now on Crunchyroll and Funimation.