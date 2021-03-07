DARLING in the FRANXX cosplayer kills it as sultry Zero Two - Dexerto

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer, ‘milksodacosplay,’ has brought the anime’s deadly heroine, Zero Two, to life with a cosplay that is as seductive as it is spot-on and dangerous.

Darling in the Franxx is a sci-fi anime series from 2018 that contends with themes of post-apocalyptic survival, romance and action. Above all else, the series presents a duality of childlike charm and morbid reality, which is embodied directly in the heroine and deuteragonist: Zero Two.

Formally known as Strelizia True Apus, Zero Two isn’t the average human. And, while no one is an average human in a post-apocalyptic universe beset by monstrous Klaxosaurs and adults who sacrificed procreative abilities for immortality, the heroine is especially…unique.

Cherry blossom pink hair isn’t particularly abnormal, nor is the combination with green eyes. In fact, those are classic features in anime. Instead, what may be a little off-putting about Zero Two are her little red horns — evidence of her hybrid origins as a klaxosapien. Those are in full display in the cosplay from milksoda.

Also known as Danii, the cosplayer goes with a full commitment to the Zero Two vibe. Red horns, latex red jumpsuit (a necessity for a FRANXX pilot), the aforementioned cherry blossom hair and a trademark lollipop prop.

Zero Two seems to be a seductress of sorts in the show. Despite being notoriously known as the “Partner Killer” due to the deaths of her male pilot counterparts, she still secures the protagonist, Hiro’s trust.

The key moment between Zero Two and Hiro is expressed as a direct ode to the series’ title, as the heroine tells the protagonist how happy she is to have met him: “I found you, my darling!”

Without diving into any of the spoilers, aside from these general mentions of main characters, the entire series touches on romantic motifs. With adult humans giving up their tendencies for relationships and procreation in order to become immortalized, much of the show tackles the teenage characters’ difficulties and interests.

As such, it should be no surprise that Danii leaned toward the promiscuous with her cosplay. The skin-tight suit, lollipop and shots on bed are all particularly relevant considering the show’s overt themes.