Danganronpa cosplayer is the Ultimate Pianist as Kaede Akamatsu - Dexerto

Danganronpa cosplayer is the Ultimate Pianist as Kaede Akamatsu

Published: 9/Jan/2021 18:18

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer weeiiird.cos next to Kaede from Danganronpa
Instagram: weeiiird.cos / Spike Chunsoft

Danganronpa

A Danganronpa cosplayer has brought Kaede Akamatsu, a.k.a. the Ultimate Pianist, to life with their stunning costume and detailed makeup skills, looking every bit the part of the popular video game franchise’s character.

While the first installment of Danganronpa, Trigger Happy Havoc, first came out in 2013, the visual novel has remained a hugely popular one among fans. The cast of characters is varied, and with its distinctly bright art style, there is practically endless potential for cosplay.

The plot of the series has also ended up both spooking and thrilling fans across the globe. The story follows a terrifying school in which the only way to escape is to kill a fellow student, and also get away with it.

Danganronpa characters looks at the screen
Spike Chunsoft
Danganronpa has a wide range of characters, each with their own fascinating personality.

Akamatsu is a student from the third game, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, and, just like most of the other characters in the game, was given a title: the Ultimate Pianist. A strong-willed character with a school-girl style outfit, she makes the perfect character to cosplay.

Cosplayer ‘weeiiird.cos’ had a go at recreating this interesting character, and they did an amazing job at bringing the animated pianist to real life.

Their white blouse along with the pink sweater match with Kaede’s original outfit and provide a perfect pastel take on the school uniform looks. Various silver necklaces hang in layers from their neck, matching with the flower-shaped earrings peeking through their hair.

The blonde wig is voluminous just like the original, but weeiiird.cos has put a great spin on it with the loose waves, tied in with some sweeping bangs and a glittery pink bow attached to the side of their head.

Their makeup is fantastic, the vibrant pink eyeshadow contrasting with the blue of the wherecolor contact lenses. This cosplayer even put some music notes and hearts on their cheeks to match their musical ability and the overall blush tone of the images.

Weeiiird.cos looks every bit the part of Kaede, and with their amazing makeup skills and vibrant costume they look as if they’ve just stepped out of the Danganronpa universe.

Anime

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer masters all the elements as Kyoshi 

Published: 9/Jan/2021 7:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Kyoshi Cosplay
Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Kyoshi was one of many Avatars who preceded Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender and her story inspired many fans, including a talented cosplayer who created an incredible outfit and transformed into her.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is all about the trials and tribulations of Aang and his friends. However, he has a long line of predecessors who shared his powers and had a duty to restore peace and balance to the world.

Kyoshi was one of them. She lived several hundreds of years earlier and was succeeded by Roku, the immediate predecessor to Aang. Described as a tall and powerful woman, she overcame a difficult childhood before being recognized as an Avatar in her teenage years.

Throughout the series, she made several appearances in flashbacks and visions. She’s also recognized as the founder of the Kyoshi Warriors, an order of female warriors whose sole purpose is to protect her homeland, Kyoshi Island.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Kyoshi Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Avatar Kyoshi was tough as nails, but learnt from her mistakes.

Suki, the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, is a popular choice among cosplayers. However, a cosplayer named cosmic.reys.cosplay decided to break the mold and dress up as Kyoshi instead.

“Only justice will bring peace,” she said. “Proud to share with you Avatar Kyoshi, who I fell in love with after reading her novels by @yeebookauthor! The Rise of Kyoshi and the Shadow of Kyoshi are epic reads that give Kyoshi such a compelling backstory! This cosplay was so much fun to put together!”

It has some parallels to a traditional Kyoshi Warrior cosplay. For example, the earrings, facepaint, fans, make-up, and green robe are more or less the same. However, the biggest difference lies in the headpiece, which is larger and more pronounced than her subordinates.

More importantly, though, it looks flawless. The attention to detail is second to none, and the added after-effects in her eyes are a nice touch as well. It resembles how Kyoshi looks in her Avatar State.

All in all, it’s an incredible piece that has been described as everything from “so good” to “amazing.” Cosmic Reys deserves all the praise, and her fans are looking forward to what’s in store next.