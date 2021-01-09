Danganronpa cosplayer is the Ultimate Pianist as Kaede Akamatsu - Dexerto

A Danganronpa cosplayer has brought Kaede Akamatsu, a.k.a. the Ultimate Pianist, to life with their stunning costume and detailed makeup skills, looking every bit the part of the popular video game franchise’s character.

While the first installment of Danganronpa, Trigger Happy Havoc, first came out in 2013, the visual novel has remained a hugely popular one among fans. The cast of characters is varied, and with its distinctly bright art style, there is practically endless potential for cosplay.

The plot of the series has also ended up both spooking and thrilling fans across the globe. The story follows a terrifying school in which the only way to escape is to kill a fellow student, and also get away with it.

Akamatsu is a student from the third game, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, and, just like most of the other characters in the game, was given a title: the Ultimate Pianist. A strong-willed character with a school-girl style outfit, she makes the perfect character to cosplay.

Cosplayer ‘weeiiird.cos’ had a go at recreating this interesting character, and they did an amazing job at bringing the animated pianist to real life.

Their white blouse along with the pink sweater match with Kaede’s original outfit and provide a perfect pastel take on the school uniform looks. Various silver necklaces hang in layers from their neck, matching with the flower-shaped earrings peeking through their hair.

The blonde wig is voluminous just like the original, but weeiiird.cos has put a great spin on it with the loose waves, tied in with some sweeping bangs and a glittery pink bow attached to the side of their head.

Their makeup is fantastic, the vibrant pink eyeshadow contrasting with the blue of the wherecolor contact lenses. This cosplayer even put some music notes and hearts on their cheeks to match their musical ability and the overall blush tone of the images.

Weeiiird.cos looks every bit the part of Kaede, and with their amazing makeup skills and vibrant costume they look as if they’ve just stepped out of the Danganronpa universe.