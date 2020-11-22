Danganronpa cosplayer is the Ultimate Nurse as stunning Mikan Tsumiki - Dexerto

A Danganronpa cosplayer on Instagram has recreated ‘Ultimate Nurse’ Mikan Tsumiki from the visual novel franchise in the best way possible, looking every bit the part in a vibrant purple explosion.

Danganronpa is a series of visual novel games that was first brought to the world in 2010, and has since had several further instalments released on top of the original Trigger Happy Havoc.

The story follows the lives of an array of students at a rather unusual high school, where the only way to graduate and escape the bizarre occurrences within the institution, is to kill a fellow classmate and get away with it.

The game’s cast of vibrant characters is more than enough fuel for a booming cosplay scene, and we’ve seen some fantastic takes on characters such as Ibuki Mioda and Junko Enoshima.

Each character has their own title, and Mikan Tsumiki is known as the ‘Ultimate Nurse,’ which cosplayer trickster.stuck and photographer senkophotography have brought to life in a series of stunning images.

The collared nurse’s dress mimics Mikan’s original pinafore, paired with a black belt around the waist. On one hand they wear a white silk glove, and on the other a bandage is wrapped around their forearm, in keeping with the classic nurse’s aesthetic.

Their hair is long and tinged purple, and is so detailed that it even has been chopped into the crooked style that Mikan sports in the visual novel.

But the thing that really makes this cosplay pop, is the bright purple smoke that flows to the background. Photographer senkophotography appears to use smoke grenades regularly in their work, and it’s safe to say that it looks brilliant here.

Plumes of purple smoke billow around trickster.stuck, tying in with the pink and purple stains littered across the nurse’s uniform. This is along with their purple tinged eyebrows, lips, and face paint that drips down from the eyes, making for an incredible image.

This cosplay turned out brilliantly as a result of both the costumer and the photographer, and perfectly ties in with the Danganronpa universe.