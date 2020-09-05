CyberPunk cosplayer creates terrifying functional Bioware arm

A cosplayer’s stunning CyberPunk prop looks like a real-life version of the Bioware enhancements that we’ve already seen previewed for CD Projekt Red’s epic new game.

CyberPunk 2077 is definitely one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and even though it doesn’t come out until November 2020, cosplayers have already been hard at work bringing it to life.

One of the most interesting aspects of the game we've seen previewed so far will be the various ‘Bioware’ enhancements you can give to your character granting them things like abilities, different vision settings, and yes, various ridiculous weapons.

Arguably the most famous of these so far are the aptly-named ‘Mantis Blades’ which, as the name suggests, deploy as a large, scythe-like weapon from the top of the forearm. It might sound like pure sci-fi, but Czech cosplayer and prop maker Ali actually managed to bring it to life, and the results look terrifyingly real.

Yes I can wear it! Yes it moves back and front too! 😎 We finished mantis blades! @CyberpunkGame more photos and video in comments cause I have no idea how to make one post with it 😂sry #cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/57HLkLI6i4 — Ali & Ketrin cosplay (@Ketrin_and_Ali) September 5, 2020

The blade arm can be worn on top of your regular, unenhanced arm, but it sadly doesn't fully retract to resemble the normal appendage. It does, however, extend out to an absurd length, perfect for catching enemies with the pointy end when they least expect it.

Ali's work on the Mantis Blade took her at least a month, based on various updates posted to Twitter. It isn't even the first one she's has made, but we have to say it's definitely one of the most impressive Cyberpunk cosplay pieces we've seen so far.

Along with the pink nails, the skin actually looks real to a degree where it's almost creepy. If you really want to freak yourself out, just watch the video below and try not to have nightmares of insect-armed cyborgs coming after you.

This is how it was works ❤️ @PaweSasko @MaxPears @shial11 I tought maybe u guys would like this one too. Hope I am not spamming u too much. I am just rlyy excited over it ☺️ pic.twitter.com/GsRPIBkPVC — Ali & Ketrin cosplay (@Ketrin_and_Ali) September 5, 2020

One look at Ali and her partner Ketrin's Twitter is enough to prove they're extremely excited for CyberPunk to come out this fall, as they've been going absolutely wild with cosplay for the new game.

Based on how awesome this Mantis Blade prop looks, we can't wait to see what the pair comes up with next, especially as we continue to creep closer to CyberPunk's November 19 release date.