Bleach cosplayer hunts down her prey as Shark Empress Tia Halibel - Dexerto

Bleach fans love dressing up their favorite heroes and villains from the show, but one talented cosplayer decided to take on Tia Halibel, who blurs the line between the two.

Tia Halibel is first introduced as a villain and the third-ranked Espada in Aizen Sōsuke’s army. However, despite how intimidating she looks, she is one of the calmest and most level-headed members of the pack.

In fact, Tia Halibel doesn’t have a villainous personality at all. She doesn’t seem interested in bloodshed and violence and deeply cares about her colleagues. What’s more, she hates the idea of killing others, especially if it’s done to gain power.

Still, Tia Halibel has a wild side, and it shows when others are harmed or when she’s betrayed. In those instances, she can be aggressive and brutal, which makes sense considering she’s nicknamed the Shark Empress.

Tia Halibel blurs the line between a villain and an anti-hero of sorts, and for that reason, fans are drawn to her. However, none have shown their adoration of her better than a cosplayer and model named Nunaleo.

“Second shoot with the Halibel costume, this time solo,” she said. “I had made the weapon with the help of my little @syza_cos for the occasion!”

Read more: Bleach cosplayer succumbs to the Hollow as Ichigo

Nunaleo rocked Tia Halibel’s unique outfit to perfection. The white jacket with black seams looks flawless, along with the matching pants and black sash around her waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris ~ Nuna 🎀 Cosplayer/Model (@nunaleo)

She also matched green eyes, olive skin, trademark short blonde hair, and the number three tattoo on her breast, which rounded it off nicely.

However, the highlight is definitely the hollow mask around her face and collar. It’s crazy how she managed to make it look so real. It looks even better in a second shot, which also showcases the weapon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris ~ Nuna 🎀 Cosplayer/Model (@nunaleo)

Nunaleo has many brilliant cosplays on her Instagram. She’s done everything from Spider Gwen and Wonder Woman to Mount Lady from My Hero Academia.

Still, she managed to outdo herself this time, with one of the best Tia Halibel cosplays we’ve ever seen.