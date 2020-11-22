 Bleach cosplayer hunts down her prey as Shark Empress Tia Halibel - Dexerto
Bleach cosplayer hunts down her prey as Shark Empress Tia Halibel

Published: 22/Nov/2020 5:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bleach Tia Halibel

Bleach fans love dressing up their favorite heroes and villains from the show, but one talented cosplayer decided to take on Tia Halibel, who blurs the line between the two.

Tia Halibel is first introduced as a villain and the third-ranked Espada in Aizen Sōsuke’s army. However, despite how intimidating she looks, she is one of the calmest and most level-headed members of the pack.

In fact, Tia Halibel doesn’t have a villainous personality at all. She doesn’t seem interested in bloodshed and violence and deeply cares about her colleagues. What’s more, she hates the idea of killing others, especially if it’s done to gain power. 

Still, Tia Halibel has a wild side, and it shows when others are harmed or when she’s betrayed. In those instances, she can be aggressive and brutal, which makes sense considering she’s nicknamed the Shark Empress.

Tia Halibel doesn’t like fighting, but she will defend those important to her.

Tia Halibel blurs the line between a villain and an anti-hero of sorts, and for that reason, fans are drawn to her. However, none have shown their adoration of her better than a cosplayer and model named Nunaleo.

“Second shoot with the Halibel costume, this time solo,” she said. “I had made the weapon with the help of my little @syza_cos for the occasion!”

Nunaleo rocked Tia Halibel’s unique outfit to perfection. The white jacket with black seams looks flawless, along with the matching pants and black sash around her waist. 

She also matched green eyes, olive skin, trademark short blonde hair, and the number three tattoo on her breast, which rounded it off nicely.

However, the highlight is definitely the hollow mask around her face and collar. It’s crazy how she managed to make it look so real. It looks even better in a second shot, which also showcases the weapon.

Nunaleo has many brilliant cosplays on her Instagram. She’s done everything from Spider Gwen and Wonder Woman to Mount Lady from My Hero Academia. 

Still, she managed to outdo herself this time, with one of the best Tia Halibel cosplays we’ve ever seen.

My Hero Academia cosplayer kicks her enemies as epic Rabbit Miruko

Published: 20/Nov/2020 23:00

by Brent Koepp
Share

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer’s transformation into Rabbit Hero: Miruko made shockwaves on Instagram. The artist’s perfect re-creation of the popular character will leave fans stunned.

My Hero Academia was the breakout anime of 2016. Since its epic debut, the series has exploded into an absolute cultural phenomena. Fans around the world can’t get enough of its story about a high-school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the beloved franchise by sharing her true-to-life take on popular protagonist Rumi Usagiyama. The artist brought the character’s alt ego, Rabbit Miruko, to life with her incredible costume.

The Rabbit hero was introduced in Season 4 of the anime.

My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes true-to-life Miruko

While a wildly popular character in the manga, Miruko was only introduced in Season 4 of the anime adaptation in 2020. The rabbit-based hero became an instant hit after making her animated debut, and quickly trended online after viewers fell in love with her design.

Cosplayer Leira ‘leiracosplays‘ brought the popular heroine to life. The talented artist took a picture of her posing in the hero’s iconic white and purple bodysuit, and put it next to images from the manga to show how accurate her portrayal is.

In the series, Miruko’s quirk has her inheriting traits of a rabbit, which allows her to bounce around and stomp on enemies with her strong legs. Leira captured this aspect by recreating her long ears and her fluffy tail, as well as her flowing white hair which drapes over her shoulders.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leira (@leiracosplays)

Taking her cosplay further, the dedicated artist filmed a video to show fans her depiction of the My Hero Academia protagonist in motion. In the clip, she faithfully mirrors the character’s signature hero pose.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leira (@leiracosplays)

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga in 2014. However it became a worldwide phenomena after it was adapted into an anime by Studio Bones a couple years later.

In 2020, the animated series finished its fourth arc, and will return in 2021 with its fifth season. Those wanting to catch up can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.