Black Metal D.Va cosplay is the Halloween Overwatch skin we need

One Overwatch cosplayer and D.Va fan managed to create their very own skin for everyone’s favorite professional gamer/K-POP star, and it’s one that would be an instant must-buy if it were ever added to the game.

We’re more than four years into Overwatch and one of the most glaring omissions that devs still need to take care of is the fact that D.Va still doesn’t have a skin for the Halloween Terror event.

Advertisement

As luck would have it though, cosplayer NellyNuttons has created her own, one-of-a-kind skin for D.Va that would be perfect for the Overwatch community's favorite event - Black Metal D.Va.

This version of Hana Song turns one of the most popular tanks in the game into the frontwoman of her own Death Metal band, and both versions definitely look the part.

Advertisement

Both of the versions above are great, but the one on the left more closely resembles her base skin, and features a dark leather jumpsuit and of course, long, black hair that looks perfect for rocking out instead of her traditional brunette coloring.

Her Bunny Blaster and headphones are also now made out of - what else - but metal. These pair perfectly with the steel-looking shoulder armor as well, making D.Va look more intimidating than ever.

Read More: Genius Overwatch trick lets Mercy protect Pharah during Rocket Barrage

The "pièce de résistance" of this cosplay (no matter which version you prefer) definitely has to be the hero's trademark face paint, which has been turned black along with everything else and made to look like it's melting off, probably from working up a sweat in her most recent mosh pit.

Advertisement