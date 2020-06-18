Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer wows fans as perfect Toph Beifong

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral with her true-to-life Toph Beifong costume. The artist's insanely accurate portrayal of the sassy earthbender had fans of the animation going wild.

The Last Airbender made its groundbreaking debut on Nickelodeon back in 2005. Viewers from around the world were captivated with its story about a monk named Aang who, as the Avatar, can control the elements of Earth, Air, Water, and Fire.

Popular cosplay artist 'mk_ays' went viral when she shared her mind-blowing costume of popular character Toph Beifong. She looks so much like the earthbender, it's almost as if the heroine has blasted her way out of the screen and into real life.

Cosplayer becomes real life Toph

The animated series follows Avatar Aang, who embarks on a quest to control his powers and bring balance to the world. In Book 2, a blind earthbender named Toph is introduced, who eventually becomes his earthbending master.

Cosplayer 'mk_ays' transformed herself into the popular heroine, and stunned fans with her faithful portrayal. The artist dressed up in the character's costume from the introduction episode when she lives with her wealthy family at the Beifong estate.

Ays absolutely nailed the look, perfectly re-creating her black bun hairstyle, which includes bangs that frame her face. Posing in Toph's fancy green and white kimono, she mirrors a scene from the show, while also capturing her blindness.

The cosplayer posted her work on Reddit, and went viral with over 44k upvotes at the time of writing. Avatar fans couldn't stop gushing over her outfit, such as user 'OtherGandalf' who exclaimed, "You were meant to be Toph. The face is near perfect to the cartoon." Another user, 'Shockbooms,' agreed, stating "It's insane. Well done!"

This isn't the first time the Russia-based artist has dressed up as an Avatar character. On June 11, she posted another true-to-life cosplay of Kyoshi warrior Suki, and has also portrayed Azula and Ty Lee.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has continued to grow in popularity over the years, as its epic story resonates with viewers. The show has seen an explosion of new fans after Netflix added it to their platform in April.

The streaming giant has plans to remake the series, bringing Aang's story to life in the form of a live-action drama. For everything we know so far about the project, check out our guide here.