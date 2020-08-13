Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer shows off fiery Princess Azula

A talented Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer has shared their incredible take on the Fire Nation's Azula, bringing the princess to life in stunning detail.

The Last Airbender made its groundbreaking debut on Nickelodeon in 2005, with viewers from around the world falling in love with its story about a monk named Aang who, as the Avatar, can control the elements of Water, Earth, Air, and Fire.

Advertisement

Added to Netflix in 2020, Avatar has once again captured the hearts and imaginations of old and new fans alike. It's no surprise that many are cosplaying as their favourite characters from the series, including some of the show's villains, such as the Fire Nation's princess, Azula.

Throughout the series, our hero Aang is ruthlessly hunted down by Azula, with the Fire Nation determined to kill the final Avatar, who is able to control all four elements: Earth, wind, fire, and water. With the last Avatar destroyed, nobody could stand in the Fire Nation's path to complete dominance, with Azula's success granting her a seat beside her father Lord Ozai.

Advertisement

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer is ready for battle as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

So powerful and equally as terrifying, cosplayer and actress 'minakess' has debuted her perfect recreation of the princess, bringing the character to life in stunning detail, and truly capturing the essence of Azula.

The 23-year-old's hair is styled exactly like the characters, with two strands falling either side of her face while capturing small details like her belt and hairpiece perfectly. In fact, the entire outfit is so accurate, that Mina posted a side-by-side of herself in the costume beside the character, to show just how jaw-droppingly good it is.

Despite ending in 2008, The Last Airbender has continued to grow in popularity, thanks to its arrival on Netflix in May, which sent existing fans into meltdown and created a massive new audience of people who had never seen the incredible story before.

Advertisement