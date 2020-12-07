 Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer rallies the Kyoshi Warriors as Suki - Dexerto
Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer rallies the Kyoshi Warriors as Suki

Published: 7/Dec/2020

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Suki Cosplay
Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender Suki

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans love Suki for her strong personality and impressive skills, but one cosplayer took her adoration to another level with a magnificent cosplay.

In the grand scheme of things, Suki is a relatively minor character in Avatar: The Last Airbender. However, she’s more than a mere love interest to Sokka. She’s a skilled combatant and the mighty leader of the Kyoshi Warriors.

Beneath her tough and assertive exterior, she’s compassionate, loyal, and committed to doing what she feels is right. A combination of all these qualities, mixed with her sarcastic sense of humor, has seen her become a fan-favorite.

Suki is popular among cosplayers too, since she wears all kinds of different outfits.  There’s everything from her traditional Kyoshi Warrior uniform with and without the face-paint to her Earth Nation and Fire Nation outfits.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Suki Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Suki wears many different outfits throughout the series, including Fire Nation garments.

Eylon has dressed up as everything from Sucy from Little Witch Academia to Misty from Pokemon. Her work has already attracted more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. However, she upped her game even more as Suki from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

“Suki is one of my most elaborate cosplays,” she said. “Hannah Alexander’s designs are always so detailed, I absolutely love working on them. This little video was taken for the online cosplay contest of Gamescom this year.”

 

The outfit is flawless from top to bottom. Hannah Alexander’s craftsmanship is second to none, and the attention to detail is mindboggling. The dress has different green shades interlaced with subtle patterns. 

It’s complemented even further by the brown armor plates with gold seams, as well as the bracers and headpiece. The gold fan ties it all together perfectly and makes it look like the real deal.

However, Eylon deserves some credit too. The hair and make-up are on point, and she looks stunning. She even uploaded a before and after photo to show off her impressive transformation into Suki.

“Suki is maybe the furthest away from me in real life,” she said. “She is such a bada**, strong and independent woman while I’m a weak, way too emotional girly girl, but I really like cosplaying her.”

 

Eylon might not feel like she has much in common with Suki. However, she looks the part and deserves all the praise she’s getting. Hannah Alexander’s was already astounding, but it looked even better on Eylon.

Hopefully, it’s not the last time we’ll see the two of them work together to bring a character from Avatar: The Last Airbender to life.

