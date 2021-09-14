Avatar The Last Airbender cosplayer masters chi blocking as cheerful Ty Lee

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplays are always a treat, and a massively popular cosplayer named Elle, also known as Sailor Virgo Cosplay, did fans proud with a wonderful take on Ty Lee.

Ty Lee is one of the most likable characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender, which is a little odd since she was first introduced as a villain of sorts. However, fans couldn’t help but be drawn to bright and bubbly personality.

But even though she’s genuinely sweet and charming compared to Azula and Mai, she proves to be a powerful adversary to Team Avatar for most of the show thanks to her hand-to-hand combat and chi blocking skills.

Not only can she target pressure points to wear opponents down, but she can also temporarily paralyze them with a critical strike and even stop them from bending elements, which ends up being a handy tool.

Super Sailor Virgo is no stranger in the cosplay scene. With more than 60,000 followers on Instagram and hundreds of incredible transformations throughout her impressive gallery, it’s no surprise that she’s made headlines in the past.

However, this time, she did Avatar: The Last Airbender fans the honor of turning herself into Ty Lee, and it turned out great. The hair, costume, make-up, pose, and even the background of the shot were all on point.

“Un-Chi block that heart and let your kindness flow!” she said, referring to the character’s skills. A whopping 5,500 people gave it a like, describing it as amazing and beautiful. And they’re not wrong; it looks like a scene from the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐄𝐥𝐥𝐞- Sailor Virgo Cosplay ♍︎ (@supersailorvirgo)

Sailor Virgo Cosplay has shown the world time and time again that she’s a master of the craft, and her cosplays deserve all the attention and recognition they get.

Hopefully, we’ll see her take on some other characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender in the future. And if you’d like to see that, or simply stay in the loop with her latest projects, you can find a link to all her socials by clicking here.