Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer infiltrates Fire Nation as Katara

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral when she transformed herself into the real-life version of Katara. The artist showed off an insanely accurate re-creation of the waterbender in a Tik-Tok video.

The Last Airbender made its groundbreaking debut in 2005, and captivated viewers from around the world. The series is about a monk named Aang who, as the Avatar, can control the elements of Water, Earth, Air, and Fire.

A talented artist shared her true-to-life costume of popular character Katara. The cosplayer's faithful portrayal of the waterbender will be sure to wow fans, as she re-creates the heroine's iconic Fire Nation look from Book 3.

Advertisement

Cosplayer transforms into Fire Nation Katara

The show opens up with Katara and her brother Sokka discovering the Avatar trapped in ice. The heroine eventually becomes Aang's waterbending master, and helps him on his journey to bring balance to the world.

Read More: Avatar cosplayer paralyzes enemies as Ty Lee

Cosplayer 'hollowqxween' shared her side-by shot re-creation of the character's alternate outfit on Instagram. In Book 3, the lovable protagonists go behind enemy lines, and dress up in Fire Nation attire to go undetected.

Advertisement

Perfectly mirroring Katara's stance from the show, Hollowqxqeen truly becomes the real-life version of the waterbender. She absolutely nails the Avatar heroine's signature look, including her bun hairstyle and wrapped top and skirt.

The cosplayer shared more photos of her work, including a closeup which gives us a glimpse of how detailed her costume truly is. Not only does she capture Katara's striking blue eyes, she also faithfully depicts her facial expressions from the animation.

Advertisement

As if that wasn't impressive enough, the artist also cleverly re-made the intro to the series on TikTok. The video shows her cosplay in action, while also lip-syncing Katara's narration.

The Last Airbender's final episode aired in 2008, making 2020 its 15th anniversary. To celebrate, Nickelodeon re-released the entire series. The animation has only continued to grow in popularity, and even got a spin-off sequel in 2012 titled The Legend of Korra.

Those wanting to watch the show again are in luck, as Netflix recently re-added it to their lineup. The streaming giant also announced that they are re-making Avatar in the form of a live-action drama. For everything we know so far about the project, check out our guide here.