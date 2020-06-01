Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer earthbends as real life Toph Beifong

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer transformed herself into Toph Beifong with a mind blowing outfit. The artist brought the heroine's earthbending to life with incredible special effects.

Avatar made its groundbreaking debut in 2005, and wowed audiences of all ages with its mature storytelling and epic world building. The series follows a monk named Aang, who as the Avatar, can control the elements of Water, Earth, Air, and Fire.

A talented cosplayer shared her insanely accurate costume of popular character Toph Beifong. The jaw-dropping photos look so much like the lovable heroine, it's almost as if she's punched her way out of the screen and into real life.

Avatar cosplayer brings Toph to life

The show follows Avatar Aang's journey to master the four elements, and bring balance to the world. In Book 2, the monk is in search of an earthbending teacher, and finds it in the sassy but lovable Toph Beifong. The blind heroine uses her feet to sense the space around her.

Cosplayer 'hyllenlaeuferin' transformed into the Avatar character, and wowed with how accurate her portrayal is. The artist posed as the character in her Season 2 green and yellow Earth Kingdom attire.

Hyllen perfectly mirrors Toph's pulled back bun hairstyle, while having her messy bangs hang over her eyes. She even included the character's signature green and gold headband, which has two white poms on each side.

In another incredible shot, the cosplayer brings earthbending to life, as she uses special effects and editing to lift rocks around her. She perfectly captures the character's hand movements she uses when fighting.

The artist also shared a side profile shot on Instagram, giving viewers a glimpse into how detailed her outfit is. This is honestly one of the best cosplays we've ever seen of the Avatar heroine.

The Last Airbender reached its 15th anniversary in February, and to celebrate Nickelodeon re-released the entire series on Blu-Ray. If you want to watch it right now, you are in luck as Netflix has also just added it to its platform.

The streaming giant also remaking the show in the form of a live-action drama. For everything we know so far about the upcoming project, check out our guide here. The series will be lead by Avatar creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.