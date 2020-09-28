Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer earthbends as perfect Toph Beifong

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral after sharing a jaw-dropping transformation into Toph Beifong. The artist's perfect depiction of the earthbender will leave fans stunned.

Avatar: The Last Airbender made its television debut on Nickelodeon in 2005, and became a cultural hit. In 2020, the series has seen a revival in popularity after Netflix added it to its service in April.

Celebrating the beloved franchise, a talented cosplayer brought one of the show's most popular protagonists, Toph Beifong, to life. She looks so much like the character, it's almost as if the heroine has smashed her way out of the screen.

Avatar cosplayer goes viral as perfect Toph Beifong

Toph made her debut in Book Two of the show, and is a blind earthbender that becomes Avatar Aang's teacher. The popular heroine is one of the most powerful characters in the show, as she uses sound and touch to amplify her powers.

Bringing her to life, cosplayer 'Le'Atlass' shared an insanely detailed costume of the heroine on Instagram. The artist re-created the character's season two look when she is first introduced as the daughter of the Beifong estate in Gaoling City.

Atlass perfectly captured Toph's hair style, which she wears up with a green headband and flowers. She also faithfully depicted her flowing white gown, including the heroine's gold trimmed waist sash in a photo taken by 'keydou_photo'.

As if her costume wasn't impressive enough, the cosplayer depicted Toph in action by clenching a handful of dirt as it falls between her fingers. In another shot, she brings the character's earthbending to life as the earth particles float around her.

