Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer channels the moon as Princess Yue

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer brought Princess Yue from the Northern Water Tribe to life with an epic cosplay take. It's so good, it'll make you want to binge watch the show on Netflix ASAP.

The Last Airbender is consistently regarded as one of the best animations of all time, even 15 years after its release in 2005. It follows the story of Aang, an Air Nomad lined up to be the next Avatar, as he accidentally gets trapped in ice for 100 years and becomes the last of his kind left alive. While he was away, the Fire Nation took scorched the world, becoming a roaring terror over the people and causing destruction and chaos.

After being awoken by Sokka and Katara, two members of the Southern Water Tribe, the 12-year-old goes on a quest to master the four elements of fire, air, earth, and water in hopes of taking down Fire Lord Ozai to restore order to the world. In Book One, the squad meet Yue, who is the princess of the Northern Water Tribe.

Princess Yue comes to life

Talented cosplayer Leira from 'leiracosplays' dressed up as the tribe royalty in a recreation which we can only describe as truly true-to-life. It's so good, it really does look as though she's jumped straight out of the TV screen.

Yue's most striking feature is her white hair that's wrapped in a loop around the back of her head, and this is replicated effortlessly in the artist's take with a perfectly styled wig. She even included the braids that frame both sides of the princess' face, and the blue clips that hold them in place.

In a TikTok clip, Leira poses to the famous scene between Sokka and Prince Zuko in which the firebender hilariously says "that's rough, buddy" in Book Three.

We won't spoil the context for whose who haven't seen the show yet, but it's a video that seasoned The Last Airbender fans will find extremely charming.

If this article has given you a serious urge to go and watch Avatar, then you're in luck. Netflix has just added the animation to its lineup recently, meaning you can binge watch it to your heart's content.

The online streaming service is also creating a live-action reimagining of the 2005 series. For everything we know about that, check out our guide here.