Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer burns bright as red-hot Princess Azula - Dexerto

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayers love transforming into Princess Azula, but an award-winning cosplayer who goes by the name of Hashbrown Cosplay took it to the next level with this stunning piece.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity more than a decade after its release, thanks to finding a new home on Netflix in 2020. It even broke records for being in the top charts for more than 60 days in a row.

However, it’s always been popular in the cosplay community. It seems like people can’t get enough of bringing their favorite characters from the show to life, even if it’s someone as warped and twisted as Princess Azula.

Hashbrown Cosplay is an expert when it comes to transforming into characters. If you take a look at her Instagram profile, you’ll see everything from Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer to Sylvanas Windrunner from World of Warcraft, the latter of which earned her an award.

They’ve all been put together perfectly, with the utmost care and attention to detail. And her Princess Azula piece isn’t any different. It’s flawless from top to bottom, complete with the Fire Nation armor and crown, as well as the hair and make-up.

“Tell me, what is your favorite Azula moment? Mine is where she says to Zuko, ‘I’m about to celebrate becoming an only child!’ Because that’s a mood,” she said.

Her fans were ecstatic. In addition to hundreds of likes, they filled the comments with endless praise, and rightfully so. They described it as “amazing” and “beautiful,” and one fan literally “couldn’t handle how good it looked.”

If that’s the kind of reaction you’re getting from your fans, you know your talents are being noticed. Hashbrown Cosplay is clearly an expert of the craft, and she’s done Avatar: The Last Airbender fans proud with this breathtaking piece.

If you want to support her, you can find a link to all her socials here.