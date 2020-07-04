Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer brings the heat as real life Zuko

An Avatar cosplayer shared their epic true-to-life take on The Last Airbender's Zuko. The artist's incredible transformation into the banished Fire Nation prince is one of the best things you will ever see.

The Last Airbender originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. The groundbreaking animation introduced the world to the lovable monk named Aang, who as the Avatar can control the elements of Water, Earth, Air, and Fire.

Throughout the series, the protagonist is hunted down by the troubled Prince Zuko, and a cosplayer has transformed into the popular character. His accurate portrayal brings the Fire Nation royalty to life like never before.

Avatar cosplayer becomes Zuko

While Avatar has a diverse cast of characters, fans can't seem to get enough of Prince Zuko. The banished royalty has one of the most complicated arcs in the series, as he struggles to understand who he wants to be while on his quest to regain his honor.

Cosplayer 'jaximusgt' shared their mind blowing transformation into the firebender on Instagram, and stunned with the faithful depiction. In the story, the prince receives a horrific burn scar over his left eye from his father, which the artist recreated perfectly.

Zuko's signature mark on his face is hard to replicate, yet the cosplayer pulled it off with ease. Jax went for the character's third season look, mirroring his messy short black hair with sideswept bangs.

The artist is a master at making props with foam, and meticulously created Zuko's Fire Nation armor with amazing accuracy. In another shot, they shows off the detail of the pauldrons which curve upwards into a pointy tip. The collar is even patterned with embroidery.

The gold and black armor is tied together with the firebender's royal family crest symbol that sits at the top of his chest. Jax is easily one of the best portrayals we've seen of the popular Avatar character, capturing his look to perfection.

Despite ending over 15 years ago, The Last Airbender has found a renewed explosion in popularity recently after Netflix added it to its platform in June. Old fans and new have been able to rediscover the incredible journey of Aang in high definition.

The streaming giant also announced that they have plans to bring the animation to life in the form of a live action show. It is helmed by Avatar creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. For everything we know about the project, check out our guide here.