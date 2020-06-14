Avatar The Last Airbender cosplayer becomes the perfect villain as Azula

An Avatar cosplayer showed exactly why Princess Azula is not only the best villain in The Last Airbender, but also potentially of all time in a viral take that's so fierce, it'll have you feeling the heat.

First debuted by Nickelodeon in 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender is often regarded as one of the best animations of all time. It follows the story of Aang, a 12-year old Air Nomad who is destined to become the Avatar. He gets trapped in ice for 100 years, and while he's away, the Fire Nation wipes out his kind and takes over the kingdom, leaving him as the sole remaining airbender.

After being awoken by Southern Water Tribe members Katara and Sokka, they set off on a journey so he can learn all four elements of Air, Water, Earth, and Fire in hopes of defeating Phoenix King Ozai and restoring peace to the land. Azula, a powerful firebender is tasked to stop him, and a talented cosplayer has ripped her straight from the show and into real life.

Amazing Princess Azula cosplay

Skilled cosplayer 'leiracosplays' debuted her fiery take on the fierce villain on Instagram, showing off just how much she looks like the character. In the show, the Crown Princess wears her hair up in a bun with strands of hair that frame the sides of her face – something Leira replicates with a perfectly styled wig.

She also recreated the royalty's Fire Nation attire, adding in the high collar and golden trimmings, and finishing it off with the firebender's signature belt around her waist.

The cosplayer then takes it a step further and truly gets into character in a TikTok video where she lip syncs one of the most famous Azula scenes from the show where the antagonist completely destroys Long Feng from the Dai Li with a single piece of dialogue.

“Don’t flatter yourself," Leira mouths as the firebender, looking truly terrifying but badass in the process. "You were never even a player."

The Last Airbender has exploded in popularity again recently as Netflix added it to their lineup in May, giving both new and old fans the chance to experience it again.

The streaming service is also re-envisioning the series as a live-action drama, bringing the animation's creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko on board. For everything we know about the remake, check out our guide here.