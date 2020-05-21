Attack on Titan cosplayers save humanity as stunning Mikasa and Eren

A duo of Attack on Titan cosplayers perfectly captured the friendship of series heroes Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman with some well-crafted outfits seemingly ripped right from the anime.

Eren was portrayed by cosplayer 'Yasucchan,' while 'ele_ne.cos' dressed as Mikasa.

The Mikasa cosplay, in particular, nailed the character’s hair, which sharply pierces down the middle of her face. Hair can be a challenge to get right with cosplay, so matching the character's look was impressive.

Next, Ackerman’s signature scarf and the rest of her attire was nicely recreated to give no doubts who ele_ne.cos was dressed as.

Meanwhile, Yasucchan’s take on Eren Yeager matches the protagonist’s attire with brown trousers, lean look and even managed to make his collar’s strings stand out.

Yasucchan’s Instagram profile indicates that she had been cosplaying since 2016, so she’s had a few years to perfect her craft and nail the intricacies of what goes into a successful cosplay.

In the anime, Eren and Mikasa are childhood friends who join the Survey Corps to fight against Titans. Later in the story, Eren gains the ability to transform into the Attack Titan and uses his newfound power in combat.

Aside from Eren, Yasucchan has also cosplayed as My Hero Academia’s Shoto Todoroki and a villain version of Deku.

On the other hand, ele_ne.cos has dressed as One Piece’s Luffy, Touka Kirishima from Tokyo Ghoul and more.

With the fourth and final season of the Attack on Titan TV series coming in fall 2020, there’s no telling what the cosplayers will come up with to celebrate the occasion - but if it’s anything like what they pulled off with Eren and Mikasa, fans should be in for quite a treat.