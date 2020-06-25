Attack on Titan cosplayer swings into action as Mikasa Ackerman

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime series in the world, and one fan of the show has brought the Survey Corps Mikasa Ackerman to life with a stunning cosplay.

Ever since it's debut back in 2013, fans across the globe have been enchanted with the story of Eren Yeager and Mikasa, who become refugees after giant humanoid creatures known as Titans breached the walls that protected humanity and destroyed their home, killing Eren's mother in the process.

Determined to gain revenge on the creatures who killed his family, Eren vowed to join the Scout Regiment and head beyond the walls to kill every Titan and free humanity from fear. After making a vow as a child to protect him after he saved her life, Mikasa followed and quickly established herself as a truly skilled combatant.

Talented with a blade in her hand, and skilled at swinging through cities or forests with her ODM gear, Mikasa is perhaps the most dangerous member of the Scout regiment, taking down Titans with ease. Despite being sometimes viewed as cold by her peers, Mikasa immediately became a fan-favorite with viewers and is often the most cosplayed character from the show.

Cosplayer 'Nayumiyai' brought the character to life in stunning detail, capturing the Scout's black hair, and making sure to wear the iconic red scarf that Mikasa is rarely seen without. Of course, no Attack on Titan cosplay is complete without the legendary brown leather jacket, complete with the Scouts' recognizable logo, the 'Wings of Freedom.'

Nayumi is even wearing the Scout's ODM gear, which fires gas-powered hooks that clap into walls, trees, or other objects to allow them to soar into the air and get behind Titans so they can slash the nape of their necks and bring them crashing down to earth.

The cosplay is truly stunning and looks like it was lifted straight out of the anime. If a live-action Attack on Titan was ever commissioned, it would be no surprise if it looked exactly like this.

Attack on Titan's third season ended in a blockbuster revelation about the origin of the Titans and the war that the Scouts have waged for hundreds of years, leaving fans desperately waiting for the final season of the show.

The good news is that the fourth season of the anime will arrive on time in fall 2020, with the teaser trailer released in late May.