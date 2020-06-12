Attack on Titan cosplayer slashes her way to victory as Mikasa Ackerman

An Attack on Titan cosplayer became the real life Mikasa Ackerman with her accurate costume. The artist's faithful depiction of the Survey Corp heroine is the perfect way to get hyped for the final season.

Attack on Titan sent shockwaves in the industry with its epic debut in 2013. Viewers from around the world were hooked to the edge of their seats by the anime's brutally dark story and insane art style.

A talented cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on one of the show's most popular characters, Mikasa Ackerman. The portrayal of the powerful heroine will leave fans in awe.

Attack on Titan cosplayer brings Mikasa to life

In the story, Mikasa is one of the strongest fighters in the Survey Corps – a military branch that is on the front lines fighting Titans. She swears an oath to protect protagonist Eren Yeager at all costs.

Cosplayer 'mikazukii._' transformed herself into Ackerman in a post shared on Instagram. The artist perfectly nails the fighter's bob haircut, including her bangs which sit in the middle of her forehead.

Mikazuki wielded her prop Survey Corps blade, while posing in Mikasa's Season 1 military uniform. The cosplayer mirrored the Attack on Titan character's iconic brown jacket, and red scarf which she wears around her neck.

In another photo, the artist gave viewers a look at the amount of details in her costume. She faithfully recreated Mikasa's brown chest and leg straps, as well as a full blown replica of her vertical maneuvering equipment.

Attack on Titan initially made its debut as a manga in 2009. Written by Hajime Isayama, his epic franchise became a worldwide phenomena with its anime adaption in 2013. After seven years, both the written version and animation are finally coming to an end.

The fourth and final season was announced on May 29. For everything we know about the series' last episodes, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up in time for its conclusion can watch it on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.