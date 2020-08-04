Attack on Titan cosplayer shows off awesome Mikasa Ackerman

A talented Attack on Titan cosplayer has shown off her take on one of the series' most popular characters, with a unique take on the Scout Regiment's Mikasa Ackerman.

Ever since it's explosive debut back in 2013, Attack on Titan has captured the imaginations of audiences across the globe as they watch the story of Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman unfold. Childhood friends, Mikasa and Eren were helpless when the giant humanoid creatures known as Titans attacked their town, destroying their home and killing Eren's mother in the final moments of the enthralling pilot episode.

Determined to gain revenge on the creatures who tore his family apart, Eren joins the Scout Regiment of the armed forces, aiming to slay every Titan he sees as he hopes to gain vengeance on the monsters, and finally end their reign of terror.

With a sworn promise to protect Eren, Mikasa follows suit, and the pair embark on a journey more dangerous and mysterious than either could have ever imagined.

While it was Eren who wanted to join the Scouts, it's Mikasa who has proven herself to be one of the regiment's most gifted soldiers, using her ODM gear to swing behind the Titans and slash their necks with ease. While she may come across cold especially to her peers, there's no doubt that she has a deep love for Eren, and will often put herself in harm's way to save her comrades, no matter the obstacles in front of her.

Her incredible skill and determination make her one of the most popular characters in the show, and for cosplayers, is almost always the go-to choice when showing their appreciation for the show. Cosplayer 'Efezia' is the latest to show her take on Ackerman, posting an incredible version of the Scout on her Instagram account in late July.

While the character's legendary Scout jacket isn't featured in this cosplay, it's still instantly clear to see who Efezia is. Her iconic black hair is a perfect recreation to the sharp bangs that Mikasa often wears, while her instantly-recognizable red scarf is wrapped firmly around her neck. Efezia even carries two swords, one in either hand, gazing across the fields as if she's watching for her next Titan victim to appear.

Attack on Titan's third season ended with a mind-bending revelation about the origin of the Titans and the war that the Scouts have waged for hundreds of years, leaving fans desperately waiting for the final season of the show.

The good news is that the fourth season of the anime will arrive on time in fall 2020, with the teaser trailer released in late May.