Attack on Titan cosplayer leads the Survey Corps as fierce Mikasa Ackerman

Attack on Titan fans have been going crazy over their favorite characters as Season 4 moves forward, but a talented cosplayer took it to another level with a lifelike recreation of Mikasa Ackerman.

Attack on Titan Season 4 has been an exhilarating roller-coaster ride so far, and with only three episodes left, it’s getting even more intense. But while it’s sad to the series, so many people love coming to an end, it’s a reminder that the story and its characters have made a massive impact on fans.

Mikasa Ackerman is one of those characters.

A strong moral compass and an awakened power that lets her know what needs to be done are her two most defining characteristics. However, her incredible strength and combative abilities are up there, too.

It’s no surprise that Mikasa Ackerman has these qualities since she’s one of two deuteragonists in the series. For that reason, she’s become a popular choice among cosplayers, even those who aren’t necessarily fans of the show.

However, a streamer and cosplayer named uzileks is a massive fan. In fact, her fandom has seen her cosplay Mikasa Ackerman multiple times. But this time, she transformed into her in the middle of a wintery landscape, and it looks unreal.

“If I can’t, then I’ll just die. But if I win, I live. Unless I fight, I cannot win,” she wrote, referring to an iconic quote.

The outfit itself is pretty straightforward, but she’s still done an incredible job. It includes every minor detail of Mikasa’s standard Survey Corps uniform, including the shirt, jacket, straps, and scarf.

The post also includes a video that shows it from a better angle and reveals an additional cloak. It’s crazy to think she wore it in what looks like ice-cold weather, but it has paid off in dividends.

Uzileks’ cosplay has created quite a storm on social media. It’s already racked up more than 20,000 likes on Instagram and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

The Attack on Titan hype is real, and cosplayers like Uzileks keep the flame alive.