Logo
Cosplay

Attack on Titan cosplayer leads the Survey Corps as fierce Mikasa Ackerman

Published: 9/Feb/2021 7:31 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 7:09

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
attack on titan mikasa Ackerman cosplay
Adult Swim / Instagram: @uzileks

Share

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan fans have been going crazy over their favorite characters as Season 4 moves forward, but a talented cosplayer took it to another level with a lifelike recreation of Mikasa Ackerman.

Attack on Titan Season 4 has been an exhilarating roller-coaster ride so far, and with only three episodes left, it’s getting even more intense. But while it’s sad to the series, so many people love coming to an end, it’s a reminder that the story and its characters have made a massive impact on fans.

Mikasa Ackerman is one of those characters.

A strong moral compass and an awakened power that lets her know what needs to be done are her two most defining characteristics. However, her incredible strength and combative abilities are up there, too.

Funimation
Mikasa is one of the most popular characters in Attack on Titan.

It’s no surprise that Mikasa Ackerman has these qualities since she’s one of two deuteragonists in the series. For that reason, she’s become a popular choice among cosplayers, even those who aren’t necessarily fans of the show.

However, a streamer and cosplayer named uzileks is a massive fan. In fact, her fandom has seen her cosplay Mikasa Ackerman multiple times. But this time, she transformed into her in the middle of a wintery landscape, and it looks unreal.

“If I can’t, then I’ll just die. But if I win, I live. Unless I fight, I cannot win,” she wrote, referring to an iconic quote. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by uzi babyyyy (@uzileks)

The outfit itself is pretty straightforward, but she’s still done an incredible job. It includes every minor detail of Mikasa’s standard Survey Corps uniform, including the shirt, jacket, straps, and scarf.

The post also includes a video that shows it from a better angle and reveals an additional cloak. It’s crazy to think she wore it in what looks like ice-cold weather, but it has paid off in dividends.

Uzileks’ cosplay has created quite a storm on social media. It’s already racked up more than 20,000 likes on Instagram and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

The Attack on Titan hype is real, and cosplayers like Uzileks keep the flame alive.

Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer blocks chi as acrobatic Ty Lee

Published: 8/Feb/2021 6:10

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Ty Lee Cosplay
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @ shayrielcosplay

Share

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender has many villains, but none are more likable than Ty Lee, who is surprisingly nice and bubbly, and one cosplayer transformed into her and left her fans speechless.

Ty Lee isn’t your typical villain in Avatar: The Last Airbender. She’s introduced as a cheerful and happy-go-lucky girl, which is a stark contrast to her friends Princess Azula and Mai.

However, despite her bubbly personality, Ty Lee is skilled in hand-to-hand combat and has mastered the art of chi blocking, a martial art that targets pressure points. With a critical strike, she can temporarily paralyze opponents and stop them from bending elements.

Nickelodeon / Netflix
Ty Lee’s personality makes her an appealing character despite the fact she’s a villain.

Ty Lee is a popular choice among cosplayers for several reasons. Some are drawn to the fact she’s an awesome character. Others love the simplicity but stylishness of her unique outfit.

Read More: Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer catches fire as Princess Azula

A cosplayer named Tina, also known as shayrielcosplay on Instagram, decided to give it a go, and she did an excellent job. Her fans have described it as everything from “amazing” to “beautiful.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tina aka Shayriel (@shayrielcosplay)

Tina bought the Ty Lee costume from Miccostumes, who design and make them from scratch. The outfit is simple enough since it’s not as complex as traditional Fire Nation attire.

However, it captures all the important details, including the overlapping pink and red layers of her acrobatic outfit. Tina also created and styled the wig herself, which looks like the real deal. Here’s a closer look from a different angle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tina aka Shayriel (@shayrielcosplay)

All in all, it’s a fantastic piece from head to toe.  Tina looks like a spitting image of Ty lee in both images, and her fans can’t get enough of it.

Even though she didn’t design the costume herself, she wore it perfectly and nailed the pose and vibe. In the end, it all plays a part in the transformation, and she deserves all the praise.