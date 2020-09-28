Attack on Titan cosplayer is ready to fight with incredible Hanji look

A talented cosplayer has pulled the hugely popular anime Attack on Titan from screen to real life, by skillfully imitating the character of Hanji through their detailed costume and makeup skills.

Attack on Titan is a dark fantasy action anime set in a world where humanity confines themselves within huge walls to protect them from the Titans: huge, people-eating, human-like figures that stalk the world looking for prey.

Little is known about Hanji’s backstory compared to other characters of their series, which is ironic given their role as a researcher of the group. Their eccentric personality is contrasted with the mystery of their past, and this cosplayer captures that mystery perfectly.

Glocckforall’s outfit matches Hanji’s down to the finest details, the khaki utility-style jacket overlaid with a draping green hooded cloak setting the foundation for the character. The emblem patches sewn onto the jacket are placed exactly, with the detail even going down to the belt tied around their chest.

Their dark brown wavy ponytail and further pieces of hair framing the face mimic the classic style of hair in anime, but also has a realistic edge that softens the look and makes its transition to real life smooth.

The makeup is the most impressive part of the whole cosplay, most noticeable is of course the white eye contact lens and red scarring to match Hanji’s bad eye injury, with the glasses and eye patch exactly emulating the original shape.

It seems as though fans of the show are loving it too, the post at over 5000 likes at the time of writing, one commenter even calling the recreation “the most beautiful Hanji cosplay I’ve ever seen.”

There’s no doubt that Glocckforall hit the nail on the head here with this Hanji cosplay, a perfect recreation of a widely loved character.