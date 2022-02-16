 Attack on Titan cosplayer hilariously captures Hanji Zoe's love for titans - Dexerto
Cosplay

Attack on Titan cosplayer hilariously captures Hanji Zoe’s love for titans

Published: 16/Feb/2022 0:56

by Virginia Glaze
Attack on titan hilarious hanji zoe tiktok cosplay
Instagram: fegalvao_ / Hajime Isayama, Kodansha / ATTACK ON TITAN Production Committee

Attack on Titan

One creative Attack on Titan cosplayer is bringing Hanji Zoe’s love for titans to the forefront in a truly humorous way, just in time for the Valentine’s Day season.

Hanji Zoe is Attack on Titan’s resident Titan-lover. The character specializes in Titan studies and even pioneered capturing the people-eating giants to learn more about them.

Her overwhelming affection for the Titans is often a comedic point in the otherwise grim and serious anime series, which is currently on its fourth and final season.

It’s certainly one of Hanji’s defining character traits… but one TikTok cosplayer is using this particular facet of her personality to some hilarious ends.

hanji zoe with SAUNY AND BEEEEANNN
Hajime Isayama, Kodansha
Attack on Titan’s Hanji Zoe is prone to humanizing the Titans – even to the point of giving them names, like Sauny and Bean here.

TikToker and cosplayer Fe Galvao has dressed up as characters from a slew of different anime series, but it seems that her most frequented Attack on Titan character is Hanji.

While she’s often posed as Hanji wearing the traditional Scouting Legion gear from seasons 1-3, she’s recently changed it up by putting the Titan expert in the slick, black anti-personnel gear seen in the first half of season 4.

Fe Galvao Hanji Zoe cosplay
Instagram: fegalvao_
Fe Galvao is an uber-popular cosplayer with over 2 million followers on Instagram.

[WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD]

Considering the show is coming to a close after nearly a decade of high-flying, Titan-slaying action, it’s definitely an appropriate look… but her most recent Hanji cosplay is taking things to the next level.

In a hilarious turn of events, Galvao uploaded a video of herself dressed as Hanji wearing anti-personnel gear and getting cozy with her TV — or rather, an image of *SPOILER ALERT* Connie’s mom’s Titan.

@fegalvao_ Hange’s true love 😍❤️. #hangezoe #shingekinokyojin #attackontitanseason4 #cosplay ♬ Ginseng Strip 2002 – Yung Lean

Set to Yung Lean’s Ginseng Strip 2002 — a slow Jamz song if we’ve ever heard one — it seems that Hanji’s love for the Titans could be an affection of a different sort.

Although Valentine’s Day has come and gone, this hilarious TikTok is certainly perfect for the season as Attack on Titan winds down, taking the 2022 Crunchyroll Anime Award for Best Anime along with it.

