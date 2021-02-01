Attack on Titan cosplayer has fans going wild as sharpshooter Sasha Blouse - Dexerto

An Attack on Titan cosplayer named Mangoe, who also happens to be a Twitch Affiliate, has fans going wild over an incredible Sasha Blouse cosplay she posted on Instagram.

Attack on Titan Season 4 draws closer to its end, which is a bittersweet moment for fans who have followed the series since it debuted back in 2013. But the story and its characters will live on in the hearts and minds of fans long after it ends.

Sasha Blouse is one of the characters that will be sorely missed. She wasn’t introduced as a main character, but she played a major supporting role in the story and became a favorite among fans and cosplayers.

Sasha is a slender woman with an average height. She has light gold eyes and brown hair tied into a ponytail that reaches down to her neck, with bangs hanging on each side of her face. But she looks badass in her Survey Corps uniform and is one of the best sharpshooters in the series.

Sasha is appealing to cosplayers for several reasons. However, perhaps the most significant one has to do with her love for potatoes, which is an easily accessible prop that adds a hilarious spin.

A popular cosplayer named Mangoe, who also happens to be a Twitch Affiliate, decided to give it a crack, and she nailed it. “The moment before Sasha reaches for you, takes your hand, and you both frolic through the potato fields,” she wrote.

The outfit itself is simple enough. It consists of a typical Survey Corps uniform with a grey shirt underneath. However, Mangoe captured the expression, pose, and overall vibe to perfection, and the hair is spot on, too.

The fact she’s standing in what looks like a dry field next to some large rocks is a nice touch as well. It adds a sense of atmosphere and charm to the shot, and a bit of natural scenery is always nice.

She also posted a second shot, which shows her sitting cross-legged on a rock holding a potato. It provides a better look at the cosplay from the front and shows off the shirt underneath the open jacket.

“Let’s share a potato for old time’s sake,” she wrote, as another hilarious reference to Sasha’s obsession with potatoes.

Mango has generated a whopping 20,000 likes between the two photos, which is insane. It’s still early days, too, so the numbers will keep on growing.

Fans have described her outfit as everything from “exciting” to “stunning.” One even claimed it was the best one yet. Hopefully, it’s not the last time we see Mangoe dip into the Attack on Titan world.