Attack on Titan cosplayer has fans going wild as sharpshooter Sasha Blouse - Dexerto

 Attack on Titan cosplayer has fans going wild as sharpshooter Sasha Blouse
Cosplay

Attack on Titan cosplayer has fans going wild as sharpshooter Sasha Blouse

Published: 1/Feb/2021 6:58

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Attack on Titan Sasha Blouse cosplay
Instagram: @mangoecos

Attack on Titan Sasha Blouse

An Attack on Titan cosplayer named Mangoe, who also happens to be a Twitch Affiliate, has fans going wild over an incredible Sasha Blouse cosplay she posted on Instagram.

Attack on Titan Season 4 draws closer to its end, which is a bittersweet moment for fans who have followed the series since it debuted back in 2013. But the story and its characters will live on in the hearts and minds of fans long after it ends.

Sasha Blouse is one of the characters that will be sorely missed. She wasn’t introduced as a main character, but she played a major supporting role in the story and became a favorite among fans and cosplayers.

Sasha is a slender woman with an average height. She has light gold eyes and brown hair tied into a ponytail that reaches down to her neck, with bangs hanging on each side of her face. But she looks badass in her Survey Corps uniform and is one of the best sharpshooters in the series.

Sasha eating a potato in Attack on Titan.
Crunchyroll
It’s easy to see why Sasha’s nickname is ‘Potato Girl’.

Sasha is appealing to cosplayers for several reasons. However, perhaps the most significant one has to do with her love for potatoes, which is an easily accessible prop that adds a hilarious spin.

A popular cosplayer named Mangoe, who also happens to be a Twitch Affiliate, decided to give it a crack, and she nailed it. “The moment before Sasha reaches for you, takes your hand, and you both frolic through the potato fields,” she wrote.

 

A post shared by mangoe 🧿 (@mangoecos)

The outfit itself is simple enough. It consists of a typical Survey Corps uniform with a grey shirt underneath. However, Mangoe captured the expression, pose, and overall vibe to perfection, and the hair is spot on, too.

The fact she’s standing in what looks like a dry field next to some large rocks is a nice touch as well. It adds a sense of atmosphere and charm to the shot, and a bit of natural scenery is always nice.

She also posted a second shot, which shows her sitting cross-legged on a rock holding a potato. It provides a better look at the cosplay from the front and shows off the shirt underneath the open jacket. 

“Let’s share a potato for old time’s sake,” she wrote, as another hilarious reference to Sasha’s obsession with potatoes.

 

A post shared by mangoe 🧿 (@mangoecos)

Mango has generated a whopping 20,000 likes between the two photos, which is insane. It’s still early days, too, so the numbers will keep on growing. 

Fans have described her outfit as everything from “exciting” to “stunning.” One even claimed it was the best one yet.  Hopefully, it’s not the last time we see Mangoe dip into the Attack on Titan world.

Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer catches fire as Princess Azula

Published: 31/Jan/2021 6:54

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Azula
Instagram: @anika_milena

Avatar: The Last Airbender

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer is catching fire on social media after posting some imposing pictures of her shooting red and blue flames as Princess Azula. 

Princess Azula is a constant thorn in the side for the main characters in Avatar. For most of the series, she is hellbent on catching Aang and eventually her brother, Zuko.

However, beneath her exterior as a talented fire-bending prodigy, she has deep-seated mental health issues that trace back to a difficult childhood. In time, her struggles shaped her into a sadistic, manipulative, and power-hungry person. 

Still, despite her negative qualities and the fact she’s one of the main antagonists in the show, Princess Azula is a popular choice in the cosplay community. It’s probably because she’s such an interesting and complex character.

Nickelodeon / Netflix
The wicked fire-bender is one of the lead villains in A:TLA.

A talented cosplayer named Anika Erbe has started an inferno on social media after she transformed into a frighteningly accurate version of Princess Azula. “Well, what choice do I have? Trust is for fools!” she said, in reference to a quote. “Fear is the only reliable way. Even you fear me.”

“The lovely @holetoanotheruniverse was so nice to edit this photo for me, and she did such a great job!” she added. “This will forever be one of my favorite cosplays. Original design by @hannah_alexander_artwork.

The costume designed and created by Hannah Alexander is a little different from the standard one. It is comprised of the same red, black, and gold armor and boots. However, the embroidery has more extravagance and elegance. Plus, Anika wears it well and brings it to life with her charm.

Anika submitted another picture into a cosplay contest. It shows her bending flames in front of some incredible architecture. Unfortunately, she didn’t win. But she did manage to place in the top-ten, which is impressive.

“Here is the Azula picture I submitted for the cosplay contest,” she wrote. “I got seventh place with it. II originally wanted to go with the blue version, but the flames looked so unnatural that I decided against it. Which picture is your favorite?

Not everyone likes Princess Azula as a character, which is understandable. However, there’s no denying that seeing her brought to life in such incredible detail is fantastic. It’s something that all fans of the show can appreciate.

Anika’s cosplay is still fresh on the scene. However, it has been universally praised and is racking up plenty of likes, and she deserves it.