Attack on Titan cosplayer defends the walls as Mikasa Ackerman

Attack on Titan continues to be one of the world's most popular anime, and a fan of the series has shown their appreciation for one of the story's main characters, the talented Scout Mikasa Ackerman.

Attack on Titan follows the explosive story of Eren Yaeger, a young man who lives inside the walls of the Shiganshina District with Mikasa Ackerman, as they attempt to survive as giant humanoid creatures known as Titans decimate the human race, and destroy the walls in an attempt to wipe out all who live inside their safety.

Following the death of Eren's mother, both decided to join the Scout regiment, with Eren determined to put an end to the Titans and lead humanity out of the walls, while Ackerman just wants to ensure Eren's safety. While Eren's incredible abilities see him become one of mankind's greatest weapons against the creatures, Mikasa quickly cemented herself as the most naturally gifted soldier among the Scout's ranks, and became a fan-favorite in the process.

While Mikasa may appear cold or intimidating to her fellow Scouts, the character has become a fan-favorite with viewers across the world, as her undying love for Eren sees her risk life and limb in her efforts to protect him at all times, using her incredible ability with her Omni-directional movement gear and blades to soar above the massive Titans and slice them down to earth with ease.

Cosplayer 'adelina_cosplay' is clearly a fan of the character, showing off her perfect recreation of the Scout, complete with the ODM gear that allows her to zip from building to building, and the swords she uses to slice the nape of Titans. Mikasa's red scarf is draped around her neck as always, and her brown leather jacket features the Scout regiments logo, the instantly recognizable 'Wings of Freedom.'

Attack on Titan's third season ended in a blockbuster revelation about the origin of the Titans and the war that the Scouts have waged for hundreds of years, leaving fans desperately waiting for the final season of the show.

The good news is that the fourth season of the anime will arrive on time in Fall 2020, with the teaser trailer released in late May.