Attack on Titan cosplayer celebrates final season as perfect Mikasa Ackerman - Dexerto

An Attack on Titan cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her take on lead protagonist, Mikasa Ackerman. The artist celebrated the anime heroine by recreating her iconic Season 1 look.

Originally debuting as a manga in 2009, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan exploded into an absolute cultural phenomena. Its brutal narrative and epic action sequences captivated viewers around the world.

A decade later, the franchise is finally coming to an end in 2021. To celebrate the series’ final episodes, popular cosplayer ‘miruqi‘ transformed into the show’s lead heroine, Mikasa Ackerman. The artist’s faithful recreation of her Season 1 look will leave fans in awe.

Attack on Titan cosplayer brings Mikasa Ackerman to life

In 2020, author Hajime Isayama revealed that Attack on Titan would finally be wrapping up and coming to an end. The groundbreaking series’ fourth and final season officially kicked off at the start of 2021 and is winding down with its concluding episodes.

Prolific cosplayer miruqi made waves on social media after sharing her stunning recreation of one of the show’s most popular characters – Mikasa. The talented artist celebrated the franchise coming to an end by depicting Ackerman’s iconic look from the first season of the anime.

In a March 7 Instagram post, miruqi faithfully captured the heroine’s classic outfit from the beginning of the story, which includes her signature red scarf wrapped around her neck, as well as her beige Survey Corps jacket. Tying it all together, she also mirrored the character’s pose from the series.

In another picture, the cosplayer gave viewers a closer look at how accurate her portrayal actually is. The cosplayer absolutely nailed Ackerman’s short bob haircut, including the loose stand of hair that sits above the middle of her eyes.

Despite making its debut over a decade ago, Attack on Titan is not only still one of the most popular anime in Japan, but it’s one of the most influential shows in the world. Its intense narrative has resonated with millions.

With the final episodes on the horizon, this is the perfect time for newcomers to jump on in. Those wanting to catch up before the finale can watch every single episode on Crunchyroll and Funimation right now.