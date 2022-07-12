Dynamite Ashe-inspired Overwatch cosplay owns the criminal underworld

Brianna Reeves . 54 minutes ago

Cosplayer CalicoEwok has shared a photo of her awesome Ashe-inspired Overwatch cosplay, which truly brings the Deadlock Gang leader to life.

Blizzard Entertainment added Ashe as a playable character to Overwatch in a November 2018 update.

The leader of the Deadlock Gang hails from the American Southwest, thus entering the fray as a gunslinger with quick-firing abilities like no other.

Her Old West-like attire sets Ashe apart from the rest of the Overwatch heroes, as well. As such, it should come as no surprise that she remains a fan-favorite cosplay character.

Awesome Ashe Overwatch cosplay takes aim

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch’s greatest gunslinger brought to life.

A cosplayer who goes by CalicoEwok (and moony.creations on Instagram) has showcased a look at her amazing Ashe cosplay on Reddit and Instagram.

The cosplayer dons Ashe’s gunslinger attire, complete with a white wig and 3D-printed prop gun that amplifies the overall look.

CalicoEwok showed off her Ashe Overwatch cosplay during a trip to the Indiana Comic Convention, where she also assumed the role of Attack on Titan’s Hange.

In the past, CalicoEwok has cosplayed several other pop culture characters, including the likes of Triss Merigold and Ciri from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Georgie from 2017’s IT.

Notably, 2022 is shaping up to become a big year for Overwatch fans given the forthcoming release of the brand’s long-awaited sequel. Overwatch 2 will launch on PC and consoles in early October.

Some fans, however, are already deep into the follow-up entry, thanks to a second beta phase that kicked off in late June and comes to an end on July 18.

A third Overwatch 2 beta could arrive before launch, too, according to comments reportedly made by Game Director Aaron Keller and Principal Designer Geoff Goodman in an interview with Potxeca.