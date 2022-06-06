Incredible Apex Legends Loba cosplay has an eye for quality

Cosplayer King_Zabor has shared photos of their amazing Apex Legends Loba cosplay, which showcases an incredible eye for quality.

Support Legend Loba joined Apex Legends as a playable character a little over two years ago during Season 5. Considered a master thief, this particular character especially holds her own when teleporting from one place to another.

Loba’s sticky fingers often prove a boon to both her and her teammates, given her ability to supply aid in the form of loot. Arguably, Loba’s Eye for Quality skill counts among her most impressive, allowing players to spot higher-tier loot and items through walls.

Advertisement

The character design for Loba serves as another of her fan-favorite qualities, one that often gets replicated in cosplay.

Loba brought to life in stunning cosplay

Instagram user King_Zabor recently took to social media to share photos of their Apex Legends-inspired Loba cosplay. The cosplayer dons Loba’s primarily white outfit and red pigtails, with holsters attached below the hip for the character’s various tools.

It appears as though no stone went unturned in the making of the costume either, considering the incredible attention to detail on display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zadrot Zabor (@king_zabor)

King_Zabor isn’t the first cosplayer to bring Loba to life. Earlier this year, RosieRiots wowed the web with her recreation of the Translocating Thief”s iconic look.

Advertisement

Read More: iiTzTimmy proves underrated Bow can dominate Apex Legends with insane killing spree

Popular German cosplayer Sarenji similarly captured the hearts of Apex Legends fans upon uploading photos of her Loba cosplay a couple of years ago. As the Respawn game continues to grow in popularity, it seems safe to say that this won’t be the last anyone sees of Loba.

Respawn and Electronic Arts launched the title as a free-to-play battle royale experience in February 2019. It didn’t take long for the studio to hit pay dirt with the title, either. Since its initial release, well over 100 million players have jumped into Apex Legends.