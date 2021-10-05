Apex Legends cosplayer looks shockingly good as electrifying Wattson

Apex Legends cosplayer Sarenji is back again with another incredible transformation inspired by the game, and this time, she brought Natalie ‘Wattson’ Paquette to life in incredible detail.

Wattson has fallen down the pecking order in Apex Legends Season 10. In fact, in our list of best Legends to use throughout the season, we placed in the C-Tier along with Crypto and Fuse, which is the bottom of the barrel.

However, she’s still a popular choice among players, especially among those immersed in the cosplay scene. Sarenji has already stunned fans with her takes on Loba, Wraith, and Caustic. But now she’s done it again as Wattson.

Sarenji re-created Wattson’s default skin, which consists of white pants with black knee pads and an orange and blue puffer jacket paired with a blue hooded sweater and gloves.

However, she included some of her more unique features too. In addition to the bright blue eyes and blonde hair, she also re-created the scar on Wattson’s face, which represents a Lichtenberg figure caused by electricity.

“I’m ecstatic to fight!“ she said, referring to one of Wattson’s voice lines. By the same token, her fans were ecstatic about the cosplay. Not only did they love it, but they described it as being “fantastic” and “pretty.”

Sarenji has shown fans time and time again why she’s one of the most popular Apex Legends cosplayers on the scene.

For her next cosplay, she’s planning to do Bootlegger Loba. If you’d like to stay in the loop with that and even support her work, you can find a link to all her social media accounts by clicking here.