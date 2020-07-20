Apex Legends cosplayer reaches the final circle as Blackheart Caustic

Caustic is one of the most powerful Apex Legends characters around, and if you’re impressed by the legend in-game, wait until you see this cosplay!

Even over a year after its original release, Apex is still one of the most popular battle royale games on the market, with it regularly being in the top streamed games on Twitch every day.

Because of this, it’s no surprise that fans are making more and more cosplays based off of characters featured in the game itself.

One of the Defensive legends in the game is Caustic, who uses poison gas to impair and kill his enemies.

His “Nox gas” can be blanketed across areas and is used to slowly damage anyone caught in its way. Needless to say, it’s a formidable character. One of his more premium skins, Blackheart, was released in 2019 and changes the look of Caustic substantially, giving him (at least cosmetically) a more warrior-esque look.

Read More: Apex Legends dev debunks leaked Rampart abilities

Towards the end of 2019, Reddit user SameerTeekaMasala created an absolutely spot-on cosplay based on the previously mentioned skin.

Now, their friend created an edit for the cosplay that looks like it could be ripped right out of the game itself.

The edit is absolutely fitting for the character. Green smoke engulfs him as if it’s spewing out of the Legend.

If that wasn’t creepy enough, there are even skulls in the gas itself, adding even more to the threatening nature of Caustic.

Finally, it’s only fitting that one his more notable lines “In the end, everything dies” is written at the bottom of the image, completing the look.

Right now, things are looking good for Apex Legends. The game’s new season is set to start in just a little under a month, on August 18.

That, combined with the fact that the game will be getting crossplay support and will be coming to Nintendo Switch in a few months, means that fans of the game definitely won’t be bereft of content, at least for the near future.