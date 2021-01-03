Apex Legends cosplayer portals her squad into battle as remarkable Wraith

An Apex Legends cosplayer, Esha Singh, has dished out a unique Wraith cosplay with a casual but perfectly authentic look, and fans on Instagram and Reddit are going nuts over it.

Apex Legends has many impressive characters. However, Wraith is arguably the most popular one. Players are drawn to her dark and mysterious backstory, her unique set of abilities, and of course, how awesome she looks.

Wraith has many different skins, some of which are more elaborate than others.

There’s something special about her traditional look, however, which consists of black clothes with hints of purple mixed with brown leather straps and belts. She also has a loose scarf thrown around her neck.

A cosplayer named Esha Singh decided to do something a little different with her latest piece. Instead of going for the biggest and fanciest skin she could find, she decided to re-create Wraith’s standard look with a casual twist.

It still has all the necessary details, including the exact hairstyle tied into a bun, the trademark creepy white eyes, and all the other bits and pieces. She’s even added a hint of a portal effect in her hand, which looks great.

People have said nothing but kind words and praise for her cosplay, and it’s well-deserved. “What do you mean by cosplay? This is Wraith,” wrote one user. “10/10 best one yet!” wrote another.

Esha shared her photos on Instagram too, and her followers loved it. If you’re able to appeal to the masses, as well as your followers, then you know it’s good! She even managed to capture the character’s attitude, which is hard to do.

Apex Legends is still going strong in 2021, and the community is as solid as ever. Still, it’s wonderful to see talented cosplayers like Esha re-create their favorite characters and show them some love.

In a sense, it reminds fans of how passionate the player base is and allows them to get a better idea of what the Legends might look like in real life.