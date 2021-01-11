 Apex Legends cosplayer gets an adrenaline rush as El Diablo Octane - Dexerto
Apex Legends cosplayer gets an adrenaline rush as El Diablo Octane

Published: 11/Jan/2021 6:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Apex Legends Octane cosplay
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends cosplays are always a treat, but a talented cosplayer from Japan made an awesome El Diablo Octane outfit from scratch, and it looks so good, fans can’t believe it’s real.

Octane has a place in most Apex Legends squads. His increased movement speed and passive regeneration make him a menace in combat. However, his real value lies in his launch pads, which can be useful in all kinds of situations.

For that reason, he’s one of the more popular choices based on pick rates, and that’s seen him become a hit among cosplayers too. But while there are many excellent Octane cosplays, a special one surfaced on the internet recently. It blows the competition out of the water.

Apex Legends Octane cosplay
Respawn Entertainment
Octane is one of the most stylish legends in Apex Legends.

A Japanese cosplayer named KOMOREBI0v0 announced they were making an Octane costume back in November 2020. At this stage, it was still a work in progress. But you could already tell it was going to be incredible.

“There are still some details, but it looks like this,” they said, according to a rough translation. The post included two pictures that showed the costume on display. However, instead of being worn, it was sitting on a rack.

Fortunately, it didn’t take KOMOREBI0v0 too long to finish the piece. It took a bit of hard work and dedication, but they managed to get it done in December 2020, and the results were stunning.

“The captain of the artificial limb is me!” they said. “That’s why I couldn’t put it out after my mask broke the day before TGS last year. The second pose looks like a mirage no matter how you look at it.”

KOMOREBI0v0 also shared the cosplay on Reddit, and it’s already racked up a whopping 23,000 upvotes in less than ten days. Some people said it looked so good, they thought it was a screenshot at first glance.

In the end, though, everyone agreed that it was a masterpiece. KOMOREBI0v0 deserves all the praise, as well as the photographer behind the shots, Rodi Site. Apex Legends cosplayers are a talented bunch, and this one has done the community proud.

