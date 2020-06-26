Apex Legends cosplayer emerges from the Void as ethereal Wraith

Even with her default skin, Wraith is one of Apex Legends’ slickest, spookiest characters—and cosplayer ‘linalight’ has brought that energy to the real world with an spookily detailed look.

Renee “Wraith” Blasey originally existed across two dimensions, the Void and the Titanfall universe—but now, linalight has brought her to Earth, fully equipped with her trademark scarf, light armor and three-dimensional Kunai heirloom dagger.

Having made the entire cosplay by hand, linalight appears to have followed Wraith’s iconic default skin as inspiration, with some slight tweaks to coloring. The mostly black ensemble features accents of blue and the brown leather used for her belt and harness.

Not satisfied with simply detailing the Legend’s pants and top with the common skins’ metallic touches, the cosplayer also built out Wraith’s metallic studded elbow guard, opposing forearm brace and Kunai dagger.

As for makeup, she did not relent. Locking in Wraith’s signature middle part, split bangs with a messy high bun is one thing, but committing to her creepy, white-iris contacts is another.

But that effort paid dividends, as linalight explained on Instagram that as “the first cosplay that I made all, pants, jacket, scarf … even the weapons I made by hand, I love the result.”

And that result is legitimately impressive, as she seems to have fully gotten into character by replicating Wraith’s strikingly focused character, imbuing the cosplay with facial expressions and different poses that engender a certain predilection for combat.

Wraith is one of Apex Legends’ most popular heroes, as a versatile fighter who has abilities like “Into the Void” and “Dimensional Rift” that permit her to take advantage of the aforementioned relationship with the nether to comfortably handle engagements with aggression, given an easy way to quickly reach safety if needed.

“We are our future, not our past. No matter what choice you make, the world you're in is the world you chose... Accept it. One day you're a Legend, the next you're something else. So be it, nothing will control me.”

As the character’s quotes can attest to, Wraith is the pinnacle of fearlessness, so it’s no wonder that she makes for a great, confident cosplay. Hopefully linalight decides to fearlessly take on one of her legendary skins, like the Voidwalker, next.