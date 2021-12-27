Apex Legends cosplayer becomes Bangalore with perfect ‘Radical Action’ skin

Apex Legends’ Bangalore is fast, furious, and fiesty, and this cosplayer has perfectly encapsulated the soldier’s charm with a stunning recreation of the Season 8 ‘Radical Action’ skin.

Apex’s ever-expanding roster of Legends has attracted cosplayers from all walks of life. From the lovable Wattson to the haunted Wraith, the game’s vast array of characters is an artist’s paradise.

One Legend that hasn’t received a lot of love is Bangalore. Despite being one of the first faces players encounter, she’s rarely at the front of attention.

Looking to celebrate the combat veteran’s legacy is cosplayer and Twitch streamer, latinKatt (Katt,) whose amazing Apex Legends Bangalore cosplay will have you doing a double-take.

Apex Legends Bangalore cosplay is battle-ready

Choosing an Apex cosplay as “Apex Legends was the video game that got me streaming and into gaming,” she told Dexerto that “I fell in love with this game so quickly and wanted to do a cosplay! I saw a lot of different characters as cosplays (in particular Loba) and wanted to pay homage to my number one, Bangalore.”

Noting that “when I first started playing Apex Legends, I played Lifeline and then Bloodhound,” she confesses that she “wanted to be a more aggressive player,” therefore choosing to try out Bangalore. “I started playing her around Season 2. I wanted to test myself and see if I could make a cosplay of the character I play the most!”

Revealing that this is her first cosplay, she states “I wanted to try it out and had a lot more free time at that time to make it. It was super hard to make because I had no idea what I was getting into. I think what I learned was that things do not have to look exactly like the character skin, but to try your best! I am super happy with how it came out.”

And so she should be. From her wispy red curls to those deep ruby glasses, everything about Katt’s Bangalore radiates the character’s feminine prowess. Her body armor and extensive arsenal of grenades and explosives have been masterfully recreated, with the camera peering down the barrel of her perfect Wingman replica (that happens to belong to her fiance.)

Having spent three days crafting this look, is this the end of Katt’s impersonation journey? Or has she been bitten by the cosplay bug?

“Time will tell!” she told Dexerto. “I am super busy with working over 60 hours a week, but I am super excited to see what the next one would be.”

So, will we see Katt transform into high-society thief and fellow Latina, Loba? Or will she go back to her first Legend and try out Lifeline? Only time will tell, but be sure to keep up with her Twitch so that you don’t miss a thing!