Apex Legends player’s Vantage cosplay perfectly hits the mark

Cosplayer and musician bittenbadger shared photos of their Vantage-inspired Apex Legends costume, which perfectly captures the look of the youngest Legend.

Vantage joined the Apex Legends lineup with the release of Season 14: Hunted, which landed on Tuesday, August 9.

In addition to a new playable character, the Season 14 drop also unleashed map changes to Kings Canyon, an increased level cap, and balance adjustments for certain weapons.

Despite the newness of it all, though, many Apex Legends faithful have already grown attached to Season 14’s various content offerings, especially Vantage.

Apex Legends players are already sharing Vantage cosplay

On their Reddit and Instagram pages, bittenbadger posted photos of their Vantage cosplay. The costume is nothing short of impressive, so much so that even a Respawn developer chimed in to call it “absolutely spectacular.”

Of course, the detailed getup caught the attention of other Apex Legends players, a few of whom were quick to point out how fast the cosplayer managed to complete the design.

Bittenbadger explained in one response that work on their Apex Legends cosplay began after Respawn uploaded Vantage’s Stories from the Outlands: Survive video in late July.

As for the costume itself, the cosplayer “modeled and 3D-printed everything,” then enlisted their mom to help with some of the outfit’s sewing needs. The effort paid off, too, judging by the costume’s incredible level of quality and detail.

A sharpshooter with a custom-made sniper rifle, Vantage has quickly become among the most fascinating characters in the Apex Legends universe.

By the tender of 18, she’s escaped a prison ship and has proven herself a proficient survivor. It should be interesting to see how well players take to her skills as time goes on.