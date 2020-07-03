Adventure Time cosplayer rules the Candy Kingdom as Princess Bubblegum

An Adventure Time cosplayer went viral after sharing their perfect transformation into Princess Bubblegum. The artist's insanely accurate portrayal of the beloved pink heroine will warm fans' hearts.

Adventure Time made its debut on Cartoon Network in 2010, and has been a cultural phenomena for over a decade. Viewers around the world connected with creator Pendleton Ward's surreal animation, and creative storytelling.

Advertisement

A talented cosplayer brought the show's lead heroine Princess Bubblegum to life with an incredibly detailed costume. The artist's faithful depiction of the ruler of the Candy Kingdom is one of the sweetest things you will see all day.

Adventure Time cosplayer becomes Princess Bubblegum

While Adventure Time focuses on the adventures of Finn the human and Jake the dog, the series features a colorful cast of characters such as Princess Bubblegum. The pink royalty is the ruler of the Candy Kingdom, and plays a pivotal role in the show.

Advertisement

Cosplayer 'liubovsliwa' shared her true-to-life take on the beloved character, stuns with a candy-themed photo shoot. Photographer 'masala_tree' captured the artist posing next to life-size props of desserts such as macarons and a layered cake.

Sliwa nailed the Adventure Time heroine's royal look, re-creating her flowing dress and pointed gold crown. The artist perfectly recreated PB's pink hair and skin, which reflects her bubblegum nature. The creative pastel backdrop ties the whole piece together.

In another shot posted to Instagram, the cosplayer gave us a full view of her costume while mimicking a pose from the show. Her garment is full of accurate details, including patterned sleeves, and purple frilly neckline.

Advertisement

In a close-up picture, Sliwa adorably rests her arm on the prop dessert and showcases how faithful her recreation of the Princess really is. The artist pulls off Bubblegum's striking pink eyes, and even has a dash of glitter underneath them to truly capture the magic of the show.

Adventure Time aired its final episode in September 2018, bringing the epic tale of the inhabitants of the Land of Ooo to an end. While the story has concluded, fans of the Cartoon Network series have a lot to look forward to in 2020.

Read More: Adventure Time cosplayer goes viral as Marceline the Vampire



HBO is creating four one-hour specials called Distant Lands that will air on their Max streaming service. The first one features the lovable BMO and can be watched right now. The second will air later in 2020 and centers on Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen.