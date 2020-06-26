Adventure Time cosplayer goes viral as epic Marceline the Vampire Queen

An Adventure Time cosplayer went viral after sharing her true-to-life take on Marceline. The artist's mind-blowing transformation into the Vampire Queen will leave fans of the Cartoon Network series in awe.

Adventure Time made its debut on Cartoon Network in 2010, and came from the mind of Pendleton Ward. The animation became a worldwide phenomena, as viewers connected with its surreal world and vibrant cast of characters.

Popular cosplay artist ‘hendoart’ brought one of the show’s most popular heroines Marceline to life with an insanely accurate costume. Her faithful portrayal of the beloved vampire is one of the best things you will ever see.

Adventure Time cosplayer becomes Marceline

The series takes place in the magical Land of Ooo, and follows protagonist Finn the hero and his sidekick Jake the Dog. Each episode chronicles the duo’s adventures as they interact with the world’s inhabitants such as Marceline the Vampire Queen.

Prolific artist Hendoart transformed into the 1,000 year old heroine, and wowed with her incredibly accurate depiction. The artist posed with a jaw-dropping prop recreation of the character's iconic red axe bass, which she plays throughout the story.

The incredible life-size instrument was made by prop maker 'odinmakes' who included little details such as the scratches on the body. Hendo captures Marceline's grunge inspired style, as her flannel shirt drapes over her shoulder.

In another shot, the cosplayer gave viewers a glimpse of how she captured the vampire's iconic look. Using face paint, she creatively mirrored Marceline's pale white undead skin tone. The artist also mirrored her black lipstick while baring her fangs.

In the series, the heroine does not drink blood to feed herself, and instead drains the color from objects. Hendo holds a red apple in her left hand to symbolize this, truly bringing the character to life.

This isn't the only Adventure Time character the cosplay artist has tackled. On June 25 she uploaded an extremely creative take on the lovable talking video game console BMO.

Adventure Time came to an end in 2018 after running for almost a decade. The beloved animation connected with millions of viewers, and has continued to be wildly influential in the industry.

Fans of the show are in luck, as its gotten a spin off centered on BMO called Distant Lands. The project is for HBO Max and is out right now. The streaming service will also be getting three more one-hour specials in the future.